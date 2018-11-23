The ministry of health has waived fees that volunteer medical doctors coming into the country pay for them to practice in mission hospitals.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary in charge of administration Kennedy Malama says this is against the background that the volunteer doctors do not get salaries when operating in Zambia.

Dr. Malama however says government will always ensure medical doctors coming into the country are properly certified to practice.

He said this to ZNBC news in Lusaka.

Yesterday, Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya directed the Health Professions Council of Zambia -HPCZ- to stop charging volunteer doctors who come to render their services in mission hospitals.

And HPCZ registrar and Chief executive officer Aaron Mujajati said his Council will heed the minister’s directive.

