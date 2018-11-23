The Central Bank has encouraged citizens willfully open up bank accounts as most of the unwarranted bank charges have been scrapped off.

Bank of Zambia ( BoZ ) Ndola security division officer Shadreck Nkhuwa says time has come for citizens to open bank accounts which will have little or no bank charges unlike in the recent past adding that savings in banks helps protect the kwacha notes from being damaged.

“ The central bank has received reports of people losing large sums of money in house fires or from attacks by mice. Therefore, storage of cash should be taken very seriously to avoid losing hard earned income and to ensure the bank notes and coins circulate to their full circulation life, “ he said.

He said this during a banking, currency and payment systems sensitization meeting for various heads of parastatal and government departments held in Kabompo yesterday.

The Central bank launched recently enhanced bank notes with new security features to help further protect the Zambian kwacha from any counterfeit.

The Zambian Kwacha is adequately protected from counterfeiting by continually adopting new technology based security features that safeguard the integrity of the currency.

The new notes have a gold Iridescent strip which is a single line of birds flying in opposite directions and the Peak pixel, the fish eagle’s head, printed in raised ink with rough feel when run over with fingers.

The BoZ Ndola security division officer further said only high quality banknotes and coins circulate in order to maintain confidence in the Zambian kwacha as a payment mechanism and a store value.

“ The Central Bank will not withdraw the existing banknotes until the end of their circulation life thus the existing bank notes will co-circulate with the upgraded series and will continue to be honored at full value, “ he said.

He has advised the general public to at least master two security features on the enhanced notes to avoid falling prey to counterfeit notes.

Mr Nkhuwa has further advised the general public to transact using electronic payment methods such as Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT), Point of Sale, Debit and Credit Cards (DDACC), RTGS transfers and or mobile money, to avoid fraudulancies.

