Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya has advised Zambian journalists and bloggers to desist from spreading false news about the country’s image, especially the economy.

Ms. Siliya who is Minister of Information has wondered why some journalists are willing to destroy the country for a few favours from their masters.

She has warned that government will have no choice but to implement strict regulatory measures of the media.

Ms. Siliya has reiterated her call on genuine journalists to come together and form a professional body for self-regulation.

Govt continues to be concerned about Media reporting that puts our Economy at risk. As such, we welcome the Italian Amb’s communication to Govt today, informing of his displeasure at being misquoted by Lusaka Times. He states its not in Italy’s place to advise Zambia on its debt. — Hon. Dora Siliya, MP (@Dora_Siliya) November 23, 2018

Her comments come after Italian Ambassador Filippo Scammarcca Del Murgo refuted an article on the Lusaka Times website attributed to him, entitled Italian government cautions Zambia against accruing more debt from the international market.

Mr Scammarcca has since assured government that he did Not make such a statement and he has written to Lusaka Times to correct the article.

He says Italy can Not give lessons to Zambia because its debt is much bigger.

Mr Scammarcca said this in a statement to Minister of Information and Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya.

He said failure to correct the article in question will compel him to abstain from issuing any statement to journalists.

Editor’s Note

LusakaTimes will republish the story on Monday together with the Audio on which the story was based on.

[Read 902 times, 904 reads today]