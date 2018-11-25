Government has given China Nonferrous Mining Corporation Luanshya Copper Mine a two-week ultimatum in which to provide a development plan for shaft 28 that has been dormant for over a decade.

CNMC Luanshya Copper mine has seven mining licences with only three operational while others are dormant.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa says President Edgar Lungu is greatly concerned that shaft 28 has been dormant and flooded.

Mr. Musukwa says the mining company needs to state how it will develop Shaft 28 failure to which it should be surrendered to government.

He says government can find a strategic partner to develop the mine in order to create employment for the people of Luanshya.

Mr. Musukwa was speaking after a consultative meeting with the mine management in Luanshya.

He was accompanied President Lungu’s special assistant for project monitoring and implementation Andrew Chellah, Copperbelt province minister Japhen Mwakalombe and Chief Government Parliamentary whip Steven Chungu who is Luanshya central member of parliament.

And Mr. Musukwa persuaded NFCA Luanshya Copper mine to surrender the dump slags known as “Black Mountains” to the youths in the district.

Mr. Musukwa said he will soon be engaging the Director at the Ministry of Mines, to ensure all paper work is done so that dump slugs are given to the youth.

Meanwhile the Copperbelt Province Minister has thanked President LUNGU for putting up measures aimed at creating job opportunities for the youths in the province.

Mr. Mwakalombe observed that if the youths are empowered, the diversification programme can be well implemented.

And Mr. Chungu said the move will bring back life to the town which is slowly recovering from the economic misfortunes it underwent.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]