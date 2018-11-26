Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri has called on all victims of Gender Based Violence -GBV- to report their cases to relevant authorities.

Mrs. Phiri said government will ensure it tackles the vice wherever it occurs regardless of the social status of the perpetrator or the victim.

She was speaking in Lusaka during the launch of 16 days of gender activism.

Mrs. Phiri said it is sad that those who have suffered Gender based Violence have been silenced.

The Minister of Gender has however thanked all cooperating partners and the traditional leaders for their role to fight the scourge.

And Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) said it is saddened with the continued increase of GBV cases in the country.

NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga has called for a national indaba in the first quarter of 2019 aimed at finding a lasting solution to the problem.

At the same occasion, Acting United Nations Resident Representative in Zambia Medhin Tsehaiu said the UN has today renewed its commitment to fight GBV.

