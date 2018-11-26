Gender Minister Elizabeth Phiri has called on all victims of Gender Based Violence -GBV- to report their cases to relevant authorities.
Mrs. Phiri said government will ensure it tackles the vice wherever it occurs regardless of the social status of the perpetrator or the victim.
She was speaking in Lusaka during the launch of 16 days of gender activism.
Mrs. Phiri said it is sad that those who have suffered Gender based Violence have been silenced.
The Minister of Gender has however thanked all cooperating partners and the traditional leaders for their role to fight the scourge.
And Non-Governmental Organization Coordinating Council (NGOCC) said it is saddened with the continued increase of GBV cases in the country.
NGOCC Board Chairperson Mary Mulenga has called for a national indaba in the first quarter of 2019 aimed at finding a lasting solution to the problem.
At the same occasion, Acting United Nations Resident Representative in Zambia Medhin Tsehaiu said the UN has today renewed its commitment to fight GBV.
Best to marry a whiteperson like I will.
They DO NOT do or know anything with GBH
I wouldn’t touch a Zambian man, because of that.
I have given up on them. Not for me sorry.
Thanks
BB2014,2016
Every time you mistreat a woman, you give up the right to be treated as a man.
Totally against GBH
Thanks
BB2014,2016
I think on GBV trauma counseling it should not be left to YWCA only it should be broaden and bring in key players who can effectively deal with trauma issues. At the moment YWCA is not meeting the need.
Mutinta should report about the little boy.