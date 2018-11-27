Vice President Inonge Wina says the fight against hunger, malnutrition and stunted growth requires concerted efforts and new innovations from various stakeholders if it is to be achieved.

The Vice President said this when she arrived at Suvarmabhumi International airport at 19: 40 hours local time in Bangkok, Thailand today, to attend a conference on accelerating the end of hunger and malnutrition, globally.

Mrs. Wina said Zambia is also affected by issues of hunger, malnutrition and stunted growth hence the importance the country attaches at this global event.

The Vice President further adds that the conference provides an opportunity for Zambia to exchange views, innovations and strategies with other countries.

On hand to receive the Vice President was Zambia’s High Commissioner designate to Thailand Walubita Imakando, Food and Agriculture

Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) Senior Food Safety and Nutrition Official and other senior government officials.

During the inaugural session of the conference, the Vice President is expected to deliver a key note speech among other dignitaries who will

include Ethiopian First Lady and the Prime Minister of Rwanda.

The International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) and Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO) are the organisers of the conference.

The conference has attracted over 40 countries and will run from 28th to 30th November, 2018.

