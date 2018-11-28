Charles Bwale has named four foreign-based players for hosts’ Zambia’s 2018 COSAFA Under-20 Cup tournament campaign in Kitwe.

Zambia will host the COSAFA U20 Cup in Kitwe from December 2-14.

Midfielder Edward Chilufya, the 2017 U20 AFCON winner and 2017 FIFA U20 World Cup quarterfinalist from Swedish club Djurgardens, will captain the team in their quest to reclaim the trophy they relinquished as hosts in Kitwe last December when they made a group stage exit.

Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Lameck Banda, who spent last season on loan at Zesco United, also returns for his second successive COSAFA U20 Cup and hoping for better fortunes.

Other foreign call-ups in the team include goalkeeper Bradley Mweene of South African NFD side University of Pretoria who will be making his COSAFA junior tournament debut.

UK-based striker Mwiya Malumo is also set for his COSAFA debut after featuring in Young Chipolopolo’s failed bid to qualify and defend the U20 AFCON next year.

Five other survivors from the 2017 COSAFA U20 tournament are in the team who include goalkeeper Prince Bwalya plus defenders Prince Mumba and Kingsley Hakwiya.

But midfielder Musonda Kalale failed to make the cut this time while his ex-Chambishi club mate Francisco Mwepu is away in Austria on trials at RB Salzburg.

Zambia are in Group A together with Malawi, Mozambique and guest side DR Congo.

The hosts will kick off their campaign on December 2 against DR Congo at Nkana Stadium where they will play all their Group A fixtures.

Goalkeepers: Prince Bwalya (Green Buffaloes), Bradley Mweene (University of Pretoria, South Africa)

Defenders: Kingsley Hakwiya (Dream Factory), Christopher Katongo (Kasama United Youth Academy), Andrew Phiri (Kafue Celtics), Gideon Miyanda (Lusaka Youth)

Midfielders: Benson Kolala (Nchanga Rangers), Kings Kangwa (Happy Hearts), Thomas Zulu, Albert Kangwanda (both Kafue Celtics), Chanda Mukuka (Gomes), Prince Mumba (Kabwe Warriors), Oliver Lumbiya, Patrick Gondwe (both Young Nkana), Lameck Banda (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa) Golden Mashata (Happy Hearts), Edward Chilufya (Djurgardens IF, Sweden)

Forwards: James Chilimina (Kafue Celtics), Mwiya Malumo (Vulcan FC), Emmanuel Mwiinde (Young Green Buffaloes)

