Police in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt Province have arrested a grade 12 pupil of Kalumbwa Boarding School in Lufwanyama district for allegedly committing sodomy.
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development to ZANIS in the area said police picked up the suspect aged 17, after he was reported to have sodomized his two schoolmates.
Ms Katanga said the suspect is reported to have a tendency of abusing his junior schoolmates sexually by forcing them to have sex with him from the back especially at night.
The commissioner said both victims were 13 years old doing grade eight.
She said on the material day the two victims were forced to have sex with him against the order of nature at their rented boarding house in Lufwanyama district.
The police commissioner said after the incident both victims complained of severe pains from their back due to bruises and decided to disclose the incident to their parents who later reported the matter to police.
Ms Katanga said the two victims have since been issued with medical reports waiting to appear in court.
These things are happening everywhere in Zambia and it’s sad that even grade Eights are into the party.
A lot of security measures needs to be put in place especially to students in colleges and those in boarding. These people are doing their assignments in night clubs and as a country you expect them not to be sodomized. Conduct a survey and see how many Zambian pupils/students are involving themselves in the night parting, before someone is put in jail.
It’s a case yes but there is also a why.
Maybe the father or Uncle abused this suspect as a child.
I truly do not believe anyone is born gay.
I pray the victims get counseling after this ordeal.
@Ex-moma suggested castration.
The boy is simply gay! They are 100’s of them ‘born every minute in Zambia’
If the boy is heterosexual he would have looked for a girl to have sex with.
He is Tonga and UPNd
Stoning can help or being in the same room they released the other thief can be very helpful to change him.
These are the ones that need to be caged not someone who steals a chicken to feed his family.
The likes of this deserve the treatment they will get in jail. The convicts on jail will be happy with a young lad to be taking it up the a$$.
Kalumbwa Secondary school is not in Kalulushi but in Lufwanyama.
these days children 12/13 know about sex and some wish to experiment to some extent. they are not as sheltered as we were during out teen years. they’ve more exposure. they make out more and some even engage in actual sex. it’s just the times we’re living in. what we can do as adults/parents is to teach them safe sex, and the consequences of sex. trying to castigate them is ignoring what’s right in front of us
we had our own mischievous ways when we were growing up. each generation goes through stuff. it’s the rite of passage. these same teens will be equally perturbed by what their children will be doing se xually… that’s life
and engaging in a nal s ex doesn’t mean that one is gay, that’s a very misguided and twisted Zambian way of looking at things
what is SODOMY? The article DOES not state the GENDER of his schoolmates done from the BACK. If he did ka dogy ON GIRL is it SODOMY, WHAT IF ANANYENGA PAN NIYO BUT ON A GIRL STILL SODOMY? ADVISE LT, IN EASTERN PROVINCE WE SAY ” WALYA KAKE ALIYE MULANDU” ONE WHO EATS HIS STAFF HAS NO CASE TO ANSWER, THE BOY IS A BOSS IN THE BOARDING HSE WHY NOT EAT FROM THE KRAAL
It is because of creatures like you Africa is held back in development, as a westerner, I know people from the east do not think like you. You must be from the Congo or Gabon.
This is the HeforShe project Mumbi Phiri wrote about in Lusaka Times yesterday. Not surprised because it’s the government pushing these boys into doing this.
End time indeed.