Police in Kalulushi district on the Copperbelt Province have arrested a grade 12 pupil of Kalumbwa Boarding School in Lufwanyama district for allegedly committing sodomy.

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga who confirmed the development to ZANIS in the area said police picked up the suspect aged 17, after he was reported to have sodomized his two schoolmates.

Ms Katanga said the suspect is reported to have a tendency of abusing his junior schoolmates sexually by forcing them to have sex with him from the back especially at night.

The commissioner said both victims were 13 years old doing grade eight.

She said on the material day the two victims were forced to have sex with him against the order of nature at their rented boarding house in Lufwanyama district.

The police commissioner said after the incident both victims complained of severe pains from their back due to bruises and decided to disclose the incident to their parents who later reported the matter to police.

Ms Katanga said the two victims have since been issued with medical reports waiting to appear in court.

