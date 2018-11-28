Zambia is among countries at the highest risk of losing strategic assets to China over the pile of debt it owes Beijing, global ratings firm Moody’s Investor Service has said in a newly-released report.
Moody’s says in the report that China’s response to sub-Saharan Africa countries facing liquidity pressure has not been uniform or transparent – meaning predictability of credit implications are less clear.
“Countries rich in natural resources, like Angola, Zambia, and Republic of the Congo, or with strategically important infrastructure, like ports or railways such as Kenya, are most vulnerable to the risk of losing control over important assets in negotiations with Chinese creditors,” Moody’s warns.
The report also notes that such countries are also at risk of being offered liquidity relief at higher resource concessions that only reduce the value of future export earnings.
“Even if debt restructuring alleviates immediate liquidity pressure, the loss of natural resources revenue or other assets is credit negative,” Moody’s adds.
Outside sub-Saharan Africa, China got land in exchange for some debt relief in Tajikistan and took control of the Hambantota Port in Sri Lanka.
“In general, concentrated exposure to a single creditor, with little transparency about decisions to restructure the terms of the debt, increases rollover risks, weakening the fiscal profile,” Moody’s said.
The ratings agency says that for countries with narrow export bases, an increase in external debt associated with China’s lending may not be met with sufficient and stable foreign-currency earnings in the future.
Besides, Moody’s says, Chinese loans also come with relaxed conditions such as no call for structural reforms to enhance governance and competitiveness thus jeopardising the longer-term growth benefits from such loans.
Chinese lending to African countries increased to more than $10 billion annually between 2012 and 2017, from less than $1 billion in 2002.
Angola (30 per cent), Ethiopia (10 per cent) and Kenya (seven percent) received almost half of all Chinese investment on the continent between 2000 and 2017, according to Moody’s.
In Zambia referring to them as Chinese is considered as xenophobia, just refer to them as THE GREAT WALL DRAGON
Margaret needs to meet the CEO of Moody’s and find out where they are getting all this wrong information from.
This is beyond economic sabotage and we can’t sit there idly like that being cannibalized without fighting back.
What evidence does Moody’s have to proof their point otherwise we are losing our PR war against these propaganda issues.
Perception, perception, perception!!!! Perception is gold in the eyes of any investor and we are brutally being painted black here.
Heaven help us all …
Indeed it quite clear that China has our country and especially our leaders by the scruff of their necks. We have already seen them seizing strategic assets in other countries, because of defaults on loans. Sri Lanka has already lost a strategic port for example.
We can see the pressure by how taxes and charges are being manufactured to squeeze the already struggling citizens. We can see how prospecting for copper is happening in secret at the ZAFFICO plantations by Chinese. And all the while people want to deny what is unfolding before our very eyes. I wonder why.
Let’s roll ” ha ha ha ha”
There can be no true progress without accepting and speaking the truth. We often think that by putting up an image in front of people to portray ourselves in a positive light, when in fact we are wretched is what the bible calls hypocrisy. It’s the reason Jesus condemned the Pharisees. Their primary concern is how people see them and not how they truly are. An acceptance of ones true condition, a confession of ones short comings is the beginning of good works. It’s the beginning of progress. When one is honest about their short comings, then they can honestly work to address them. Sadly politicians never learn this important fact
They can take the Vic Falls.
Why the Vic Falls – there are a lot of other Falls, in fact inland, that are undeveloped that they can get and in fact divert all the attention from Vic Falls where Zim has the Lion’s share.
Hear this.
2015
In 2015, male to female ratio for China was 106.27 males per 100 females. Male to female ratio of China increased from 105.45 males per 100 females in 1970 to 106.27 males per 100 females in 2015 growing at an average annual rate of 0.09 %.
We have more Maria’s than them, they need women. And why do this people call every zambian woman as Maria.
King Solomon had this to say in Proverbs 22 verse 7:’The rich rule over the poor, and the borrower is slave to the lender’.
Lets hope Maggie and her team at Finnace mininstry are doing everything possible to ensure China’s debt is taken care of.The worst thing will be Zambia going back to begging for forgiveness for debt contracted as was the case with HIPC initiative.
This is coming from Moody’s and not HH. Soon some sycophants will start ranting about HH instead of taking a level headed analysis of the warning given here. Debt in whatever form is not good, we are consciously auctioning our natural resources and national assets in an attempt at winning elections, instead of being proactive and invest in agriculture activities. The biggest challenge is that even the government has failed to disclose how much we are owing these Chinese. No matter how long this secret will be kept, the truth will come out when the Chinese start to demand repayments. There is something sinister about these loans that we have decided to turn a blind eye, soon a reality check will pop up when some of these leaders leave power.
What is the difference between Moody’s and HH? You think Moody’s would be writing like this if these debts were owed to Western Countries? They would instead be talking about how good it would be for these countries to surrender some of their assets in order to effect efficiency and profitability.
@ abilima
Either your memory is disappearing like Zambian assets or you like to ignore FACTS:
1. Zambian external debit was wiped-out by the “Western Countries” after KK removal;
2. Only outstanding debit of that period which was not considered originated from “Comrades” like Soviet Union, East Germany, Poland …
3. In so far, your Chinese “friends” are very frugal in giving grants or financing support for the poor, water, medicines, education …………..
4. Chinese “Loans” are only benefiting Chinese labor and fattening bank accounts of your humble, anointed, visionary and utterly corrupt “leadership” (LoL)!!!
If you are not happy with the “Western Countries” donations, grants and NGO’s, just refuse.
Otherwise, GO AND F*CK YOURSELF IN YOUR WIDE ARSE!!!
If course it’s HH feeding them with this nonsense, where else would they get it from. Have you seen Moody’s office in Zambia. Chibamba Kanyama is also involved.
Dununa Reverse time people. Time to dance. Na Chorus tailafika!
Whats the proof?
The first thing the creditors will grab is all the airplanes that the “new” Zambia Airways has, because they are easy, and in a foreign country.
Look what happened to Zimbabwe.
When are the Eurobonds due????????
You don’t own any aircraft just the name worth $30 million Ethiopian Airways own the aircraft …the only aircraft you own are those VVIP aircraft the lazy thing has bought for himself.
WHAT IS PATHETIC ABOUT THE. MOODY’S ARTICLE IS THAT THEY DO NOT COMMEND THE CHINESE MEANINGFUL AID BUT DO NOT TALK ABOUT THE COSMETIC NON-AID FROM BRITAIN AND AMERICA.
BRITISH AND AMERICAN ASSISTANCE IS NOT MEANT TO MAKE US INDEPENDENT BUT DEPENDANT ON THEM FOREVER COMPARED TO CHINA INFRASTRUCTURE AID.
And Chink aid is meant to make you independent…really laughable…$1.2 billion for a carriageway
@ #8
Which “Chinese meaningful aid”? Do you brainless !mbecile know difference between aid and loan?
speculations anyway we need to watch mwandi
These useless PF pricks just borrow and don’t understand the damage they are causing, we have always said, borrowing is not development, this govt has never even disclosed the terms of these loans, they have never even disclosed how much debt they have contracted yet you have people linking Moody’s to western propaganda, really, are some people that dull!!! The country will be in big trouble when these people running this manga manga govt start defualting on the debt… PF govt is made up of very untruthful people and covincted thieves and you expect miracles from this parliament of baboons. Dununa reverse for real taking us back wards and you fcukers danced!!!
Zambia is being led by clueless mofos now KKIA ,mines ,toll roads and game parks will be Chinese assets due to PF’s bad economic management.
Ooh! Another economic milestone along a Junk street! Any prophet in our bus? When are we crashing?
These mouthpiece of the Western Imperialist alarming the world. Who doesn’t know that the West is under threat of China befriending Africa? John Magufuri, Tanzania’s President is on record that “he would rather borrow from China than from West because China’s loans come with less strings attached.” The West will not sit back and watch, so will unleash institution they have created to throw mad on China hopping the reversal of their dwindling fortunes.
MOODY is a world renowned organization, with a financial intelligence ten times stronger than zambia’s. They have a global reputation to safeguard, they can not worst there time smearing a poor country such as yours. They are able to track down all your inflows of cash and other sources of income and outflows with such accuracy you would think they had an office in your country. Even even when you financially support a terrorist group they will no about. They just give you, your financial standing as it is, whether it is junky you deal with it.