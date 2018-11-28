The Ministry of Health has cautioned International media to report facts and not injure Zambia’s prospects.

This follows a story carried by The Sun, a UK Tabloid insinuating that the Duchess of Sussex pulled out of a visit to Zambia due to Zika concerns.

Health Minister, Chitalu Chilufya has emphasised that Zambia has never had any recorded case of active Zika Virus.

Dr Chilufya told Journalists at a briefing that the mapping by the World Health Organisation -WHO- on Zika Virus excludes Zambia from the belt of those countries with the Virus.

He said government through the Zambia National Public Health Institute has a strong vector surveillance system in place and is able to detect any disease outbreak.

Dr Chilufya has assured all travellers and the public that the country is safe and has no Zika threats.

[Read 1,037 times, 1,037 reads today]