Former Foreign Affairs Minister Harry Kalaba has resigned as Bahati Constituency Member of Parliament following his expulsion from the PF for gross misconduct.
Mr. Kalaba has also announced officially his position as President of the Democratic Party where he will be fielded as Presidential candidate in 2021.
Addressing the media in Lusaka today, Mr. Kalaba said he has now accepted the role of presidency of the opposition Democratic Party.
He also said that he would not challenge his expulsion from the Patriotic Front but concentrate on building the Democratic Party.
Mr Kalaba also announced that the DA will not participate in the Bahati by election but would rather focus on the 2021 elections.
During the same briefing, PF Chilapya Ward councillor in Mansa, Chewe Ndila resigned her position to join the Democratic Party.
On Sunday the Patriotic Front expelled Kalaba for alleged gross misconduct.
FULL SPEECH DELIVERED BY HARRY KALABA AT A PRESS BRIEFING HELD TODAY THE 29 JANUARY 2019 AT INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL
Good Riddance to PF Contamination
The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front last Saturday decided to expel me following disciplinary proceedings that were instituted.
The two main allegations levelled against me were that:
1. I had acted in the manner that is likely to bring the name of the party into ridicule or contempt or disrepute
2. I had been spreading false information or rumours which tend to injure the reputation of the party or any of its leaderships
Early last year, I resigned from the government in which I served as foreign affairs minister. I had made my point clear that I was resigning my position on the premise of high levels of corruption in government and thanked His Excellency, President Edgar Lungu for his magnanimity of allowing me to serve in his cabinet as Foreign Minister.
It is clear that my resignation from cabinet amidst high level corruption by the government’s top leadership is the reason for my expulsion from the Patriotic Front. I have not, and have never committed, any crime; the only crime was to speak against corruption, and to side with the people, who are the absolute owners of the resources being plundered.
Today, the bells are tolling for my departure from PF. The PF has proven to be a party of intolerance, a party for self-serving and enrichment, and a party which abets grand corruption and theft by those in positions of trust and responsibility. I choose to be on the side of people; the very people who had sent me to parliament. The same people who motivated me to join politics so I can be their servant and help to better their livelihoods, and to speak on their behalf in parliament and in Cabinet.
I leave the PF today, not because I have stolen or fallen short of execution of any duties but because what the PF is standing for today does not resonate with the wishes of the people. We cannot go on having such a catastrophic large number of unemployed youths. We cannot continue to have women on streets early morning trying to sell produce without anyone caring whether they have enough capital to run businesses; we cannot continue to have farmers receiving their inputs very late or not having any at all.
I am happy to leave the PF for doing the right thing and for doing my job.
There can be no greater service to humanity than to give ourselves to the cause of making their lives better. This has been my belief when I was up and when I was down, an ideal for which I am prepared to pay heavily.
I leave the PF with jubilation in my heart. I have been praying that the PF gets to be the party the people had put in office, the party that was to respond to peoples’ sufferings and to put more money in their pockets. A party that was going to create more decent jobs and not to increase unemployment levels to way beyond the 40% that we have today. A party that would put the interests of Zambians first and before those of the foreigners who are lining the leadership’s pockets.
I continue to pray that the PF leadership will heed the cry of the suffering masses and begin to safeguard the people’s resources for collective national prosperity and posterity.
To the people of Bahati, I thank you for the confidence you placed in me by electing me as your member of parliament. You sent me to parliament and I spoke on your behalf. You and I have a bond temporarily broken but still together in the fight for betterment of Bahati and the whole of Zambia.
I do not wish to challenge the decision of the PF in the courts of law. I will spare the courts the drama of adjournments and injunctions.
I was elected member of parliament for Bahati for a period of 5 years and we are remaining with slightly over 24 months before the next elections. A responsible leadership would have avoided the Bahati by-election as elections are an added cost to the already struggling economy. Unfortunately, the leadership doesn’t care about prudent utilisation of the people’s resources.
I will not participate in the Bahati by-election. Instead, I will focus on mobilizing support for my presidential candidature for 2021 under the Democratic Party (DP). I will also be taking up the Party President position of the DP, so we can build a stronger party of value driven by leaders who will inspire confidence and provide hope for a better Zambia and for posterity.
I look forward to your support and to working together to rewrite history and to build the Zambia you and I want.
God bless Zambia!
Let’s Believe Again
He is Bemba as well which double edged sword. Good luck to him.
Kalaba continues to show better judgement than bambi I won’t name because they are low calibre. Someone must walk away from what he claims he does not agree with.
KC please follow suit and stop eating with both hands. Move
Harry, mwaice nakusulile when I saw you with Bushilu. I hope he is not cheating you that you are winning elections in 2021. You were eating with them and employed your relatives and friends in foreign service but now you want to be a Saint.
Wapya munzi Bushiri’s prophecy is coming to fruititon. Watch this space Kalaba for plot one in 2021. i’m not sure he will make it but, never say never. They say ” The obstacle in the path becomes the path. Never forget, within every obstcle is an opportunity to improve our condition”
Zambian politics are dirty politics of personal destruction- Kalaba was destroyed for questioning corruption.Smart people of Zambian enterprise would do well to focus on only politics of issues,principles and ideas bcoz politics of name calling won’t put nshima on your table or improve healthcare.
This is what a man can say and do. not that chi CK fentizo eating with the very corrupt people and party he detastes. He is a real mad man CK. I wonder what kind of brains he is made of. Chainama case mutuntulu eeeiiiisssshhhhh.
Kalaba, Kalaba, you are in illusions mudala. You want to paint a picture like you are holy and pure yet when you were accorded that Foreign Affairs Ministerial portfolio, you never saw or gave audience to people you didnt know. Dont cgeat yourself, Bembas are not like so other blind tribes who support even a lunatic simply because they hail from the same place. Make no mistake, President Lungu and the PF are serious and mean business working to develop and uplift the living standards of the people. Of course its folly for anyone to think that any given party can address all challenges at the same time but give the limited resources and time, President Lungu and the PF have demonstrated that they equal to the task. Traditional employment in the age of technology is a thorny issue globally…
“I will focus on mobilizing support for my presidential candidature for 2021 under the Democratic Party (DP). I will also be taking up the Party President position of the DP,…” This says a lot.
Didnt see this one coming…good move Kalaba…
Just contemplating on the hidden or subterranean roots linked to Kalaba’s political power base. However, I am still puzzled by the day-light economic plunder of the National Assembly exhibited by aspirant Republican President by the name of Chishimba Kambwili.
Good move Kalaba, show them that you can do without their backing.
This byelection is not necessary. the ck option would ve been more prudent
iam not comfortable with this speech, to me he is only addressing people of bahati and not a nation. looks like the concern is only that of luapula in particular bahati. well let us wait and see.
I would have loved if Kalaba had said, “I am resigning from PF to take up the presidency of the Democratic Party on an Interim basis until elections are held to chose new leaders for the DP. But it is clear he already thinks that because he helped form the party, he should automatically be the president of the DP. The irony of it is that the party he belongs to is called Democratic Party, where is democracy if he can impose himself as president? This is the tragedy of Zambian political parties. It is sad that this is another “Katemba” party which will breathe and survive on the name of Kalaba and nothing else. I wonder if it will survive beyond the boundaries of Luapula province? Why couldn’t he join the other parties that are already there?
Zambia is full of briefcase parties built around a former minister or failed veteran politicians.In USA or Japan parties are build around ideologies and issues.
The real president for the people Mr kalaba
Has he paid back the money he illegally took as ex minister? Per ruling if constitutional court
Resigning after being expelled. At least Kambwili is not going without a fight.