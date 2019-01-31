The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) has said that the extension of the Tax Payers Identification Number (TPIN) is to allow everyone to get registered and ensure tax-compliance.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS in Lusaka this week, ZRA Communications Manager Topsy Sikalinda said that the deadline has been extended up to June 30, 2019 in order for more people to register.

Mr Sikalinda however, noted that the extension only applies to the banking sector while other sectors such as the Road Safety and Transport Agency (RATSA) and ZESCO still stands.

Mr Sikalinda explained that people will be unable to access services from RATSA or ZESCO if they do not possess a TPIN.

Mr Sikalinda stated that the TPIN registration process has been simplified and can be carried out by anyone online.

He said the process has also been decentralized to all banks across the country.

‘Anyone is now able to register at their local banks in a short period of time as the commercial banks have been given the mandate to register TPIN”, he explained.

Mr. Sikalinda has since appealed to members of the public to take advantage of the extension and ensure they comply with the law.

Mr. Sikalinda added that the process is on-going for those below the required 18 years of age.

