The Opposition Alliance of 13 Political Parties has withdrawn from the Zambia Center for Inter party Dialogue with regard to the On-Going National Dialogue and Reconciliation Process.
The decision to pull out of the ZCID with regards the Dialogue process follows the decision by the PF and its Affiliated Political Parties to walk out from the Pamodzi Hotel Meeting of Tuesday, 29th January 2019.
Alliance Chairperson Media and Finance Committees said the Alliance is disappointed with the Conduct of the PF and its Affiliated Political Parties, together with ZCID, to Walk Out of the Tuesday Meeting which was called to try to resolve the Impasse Regarding the Draft Memorandum of Understanding on the dialogue process.
Mr. Tembo said the Alliance’s desire to see the National Dialogue process succeed is premised on their desire to reduce tension, conflict and chaos before, during and After the 2021 General Elections.
“However, it must be made clear that with or without the National Dialogue and Reconciliation process succeeding, the Opposition Alliance will Win the 2021 General Elections with a landslide”, he said.
Mr. Tembo said the Alliance does not see the possible success of the national dialogue and reconciliation process as a prerequisite to their winning the 2021 general elections, but rather as merely complimentary.
He said a successful national dialogue and reconciliation process would ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2021, whereas a failed national dialogue and reconciliation process will bring about a chaotic transition of power in 2021.
“Whatever the case, we in the opposition alliance are confident beyond any shadows of doubt, that there will be a transition of power in 2021. The only question is what type? Chaotic or peaceful? And that is where the on-going national dialogue and reconciliation process comes in”, he added.
wishful thinking, upnd or alliance are far from forming government as long as they associate themselves with hh. he is the only stumbling block
This is the problem already, who told you that you have already won the elections? Already you’re talking about handing over power to you. Are you for real. PF is still in love with the people of Zambia. Making noise does not mean you’ll win the elections. Zambia is our only home so please behave yourselves.
Why is PF so afraid to dialogue? Edgar is a humble christian leader, we are told!
PF withdrawal is like you take a prostitute to ZCID brothel, then you decide to leave with an erection because ZCID didn’t wash bedsheets.
Scrap the whole thing like I said, It serves no purpose
Which parties have now remained in the ZCID? Can someone list them?
PF-Lungu, PF-Pule, PF-Chanda, PF-Musona, PF-Sakala, PF-Chifentelo, PF-General
THE SIMPLE MEANING IS THAT THERE IS NO NEED FOR THE SO CALLED DIALOGUE. IN FACT THIS MR SEAN TEMBO HAS SHOWN CLEARLY THAT THE SO CALLED DIALOGUE IS BEING USED AS A MEANS OF WINNING THE 2021 ELECTIONS. SO IT IS A WASTE OF TIME.
PF threw the spanners in the works through their surrogate ZCID to frustrate the talks and have lost face in the process as disinterested in dialogue. It will be interesting to see how this plays out!
This is not workable as long as Pres Lungu stays aloof. Letting empty guys like Mwila to run an important event such as this one is very careless on the part of the President. Zambia can easily slide into what Congo is today. I saw it in 1990.
Please spare us…..what is the dialogue about?
No need for dialogue. We are not in any crisis. 13 briefcases with no representation in our legislature means nothing. As Ntewewe has put it, let’s sort these reforms in parliament. We don’t need Catholics to meddle with our laws.
Yesterday Mufuguli of Tanzania passed a law to make his government superior to political parties. This dialogue is just a means to make it easier for HH to become president. Those political parties cow towing the Upnd will only wake up to reality when HH uses them and then discard them.
Ati the opposition Alliance will win 2021 general elections with a landslide hahaha…. joke of the century! The opposition must even be very worried because no one in Zambia can vote for directionless and power hungry hyenas and wild dogs.
How can you start claiming that you will win 2021 general elections? It’s like you start naming a person in the womb, which you do not know either it will be a boy or a girl or a miscarriage. Don’t bring confusion in our country. You have no councilor not even an MP but you start claiming that 2021 you are winning, shame upon you.
can you imagine this guys are jokers infact this dialogue is not necessary i cant see the purpose
PF and UPND are major players to the dialogue process.Other small parties are just there to dine and wine. Let UPND and PF swallow their pride and sit round the table. Nashala Neka parties are just crowding the process.They do not have anything to offer. If anything, those parties with well defined structures should be on the dialogue table. Parties which exist on paper are supposed to be spectators. It is a sheer waste of time to think that these small parties are adding any value. They even fail to raise 20 members during presidential nomination. There should be seriousness in the way we conduct our political business in this nation. These to ntemba business are just creating unnecessary congestion. They are supposed to be kicked out.
We’ve been telling you there will be no dialogue nonsense. Quit wasting our time. All of you.
Whats this dialogue all about if i may ask and who needs it and for what? Dont create crises where there isnt! Cant you learn from Brexit confusion and crises? Those are the consequences of starting something you have not internalized, the outcome is usually catastrophic and here in Zambia we dont need this time wasting, useless dialogue advanced by failures. PF Government has serious and urgent national matters to deal with other than time wasting ventures for Under 5s.
The remaining have also withdrawn there membership to join per
We wise Zambians told you a long time ago that there is no need for any DIALOGUE in Zambia because the country is at PEACE!!!What those so called 13 or 10 “tutemba parties” wanted are political reforms which will make tribal HH to win or lose once more elections in 2021.Look,PF Govnt is full of learned political experts who are able to see all KAINDE’S political tricks!!!!kkkkkkkkk….bo Sean Tembo said “we will win 2021 elections 100%”,HOW?even you are 13 parties,the 12 are “tutemba parties” with no branch chairman,no councillor,no MP,PURELY NOTHING…kkkkkk…..shocking.ELECTIONS ARE NOT WON BY DREAMING IN THE MEDIA-NEVER!!IT IS US ZAMBIANS WHO VOTE,SO DARE US AT YOUR OWN PERIL!!!Sadly for those so called 13 parties,there is no wind of change like it was in 1991 and 2011 in…
sean tembo u have lost it ,you ar now a upnd puppet ,if the purpose of this dialogue is to win 2021 election as oposition then you ll cry live rats in a hole ,if u think pf is a small party u r mistaken and dont you think lungu is very ahead of hh and all of u guys wait and see