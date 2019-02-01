The Opposition Alliance of 13 Political Parties has withdrawn from the Zambia Center for Inter party Dialogue with regard to the On-Going National Dialogue and Reconciliation Process.

The decision to pull out of the ZCID with regards the Dialogue process follows the decision by the PF and its Affiliated Political Parties to walk out from the Pamodzi Hotel Meeting of Tuesday, 29th January 2019.

Alliance Chairperson Media and Finance Committees said the Alliance is disappointed with the Conduct of the PF and its Affiliated Political Parties, together with ZCID, to Walk Out of the Tuesday Meeting which was called to try to resolve the Impasse Regarding the Draft Memorandum of Understanding on the dialogue process.

Mr. Tembo said the Alliance’s desire to see the National Dialogue process succeed is premised on their desire to reduce tension, conflict and chaos before, during and After the 2021 General Elections.

“However, it must be made clear that with or without the National Dialogue and Reconciliation process succeeding, the Opposition Alliance will Win the 2021 General Elections with a landslide”, he said.

Mr. Tembo said the Alliance does not see the possible success of the national dialogue and reconciliation process as a prerequisite to their winning the 2021 general elections, but rather as merely complimentary.

He said a successful national dialogue and reconciliation process would ensure a peaceful transition of power in 2021, whereas a failed national dialogue and reconciliation process will bring about a chaotic transition of power in 2021.

“Whatever the case, we in the opposition alliance are confident beyond any shadows of doubt, that there will be a transition of power in 2021. The only question is what type? Chaotic or peaceful? And that is where the on-going national dialogue and reconciliation process comes in”, he added.

