Power Dynamos coach Kelvin Kaindu says Green Eagles will be a big litmus test for his side after making a flying start to the 2019 FAZ Super Division season.

Power head to Eagles a week after they out-passed new boys MUZA but struggled to put the ball over the line against the visitors in a 2-0 home win on January 27 at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

On Saturday, Power face seasoned Eagles whom they have not beaten in their last three league games.

Last season, Eagles left Kitwe with a convincing 1-1 draw and later beat Power 1-0 in Choma on their way to finishing fourth and making their debut CAF Confederation qualification while the Kitwe side settled for sixth position.

“We are playing Eagles away, they lost in their first league game and they want to bounce back,” Power coach Kelvin Kaindu said.

“It has never been easy playing them away. Last season I think we suffered a narrow loss when we fielded mostly youngsters but it was punch-for-punch.

“But we hope this time, our plans and strategy for that game will help us.”

Eagles head into the home game after losing 1-0 away to Forest Rangers in Ndola last Sunday.

But the pressure is still on Power who looked convincing in all departments against MUZA but their blunt in attack where Alex Ngonga was absent due to an injury and is only expected to return in a month.

The spotlight will be on Power’s attacking trio of striker Elvis Rupia, midfielders Godfrey Ngwenya and Larry Bwalya to try and collect the sides’ first away win in Choma since 2012.

2019 FAZ Super Division Week 2 Fixtures

02/02/2019

POOL A

Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium, Kabwe

15h00:Prison Leopards-Green Buffaloes

Garden Park,Kitwe

15h00:Kitwe United-Kabwe Warriors

Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka

Red Arrows-Mufulira Wanderers

03/02/2019

Heroes Stadium,Lusaka

15h00:Lusaka Dynamos-Zanaco

06/02/2019

Levy Mwanawasa Stadium, Ndola

15h00:Zesco United-Nakambala Leopards

POOL B

Nakambala Stadium, Mazabuka

15h00:MUZA-Buildcon

Nkoloma Stadium,Lusaka

13h00:Circuit City-Lumwana Radiants

Independence Stadium, Choma

15h00:Green Eagles-Power Dynamos

Edwin Imboela Stadium,Lusaka

15h00:Nkwazi-Forest Rangers

06/02/2019

Nkana Stadium,Kitwe

15h00:Nkana-Napsa Stars

[Read 33 times, 33 reads today]