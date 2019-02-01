The Anti-Corruption Commission in Livingstone has arrested two former Councilors for abuse of authority of office involving allocation of plots. This is in a matter relating to the arrest of Livingstone Constituency Member of Parliament Mathews Jere.

Frank Kalindima 47, a Livingstone Businessman of Plot number 194 Off Linda Maramba Road, Livingstone, and Reuben Kakwasha, also a Livingstone Businessman of House Number 2501 Nottie Broadie in Livingstone have each been charged with one count of Abuse of Authority of Office contrary to Section 21 (l)(a) of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of the Laws of Zambia.

Details of the offence are that the duo, on dates unknown but between 1st August, 2013 and 31st October, 2014, jointly and whilst acting together with other persons, Livingstone, being public officers, namely, Councillors in the Livingstone City Council, did abuse authority of their office by allocating plots of land to themselves on property number LIV/4051, A matter or transaction concerning the Livingstone City Council, a public body.

The duo has been released on bond and will appear in Court on 25th March 2018. 16 more former Councilors are expected to be arrested in connection with this matter.

