The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged President Edgar Lungu to consider dropping Housing and Infrastructure Minister Ronald Chitotela.

NDC Secretary General Mwenya Musenge said the party’s demand to have Mr. Chitotela dropped follows the arrest of the Cabinet Minister by the Anti Corruption Commission.

Mr Musenge said Mr. Chitotela should not be allowed to occupy public office because he is likely to interfere with vital documents and information at the Ministry of Infrastructure.

“As NDC, we urge the Anti Corruption Commission ACC to expedite investigations linking Hon. Chitotela to corruption. As a party, we implore the ACC to further extend the corruption probe to other cabinet Ministers who have dubiously acquired wealth in a short period of time.

Yesterday, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) arrested of Mr Ronald Chitotela and charged him with two counts of concealing property suspected of being proceeds of crime. ACC Assistant Public Relations Manager Dorothy Mwanza confirmed the arrest to media in Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said this is contrary to Section 71 subsection one of the Forfeiture of Proceeds of Crime Act Number 19 of 2010.

She said that details in the first count are that on unknown dates but between the July, 2016 and October 2018 in Lusaka District, Mr Chitotela did conceal a property namely plot number 148 of farm 50A situated in Makeni, Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said the property was disguised in the names of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

She said that in the second count on dates unknown but between the July, 2016 and October 2018, the Minister did conceal a property namely the remaining extent of Subdivision A of lot 22183/M situated in Ibex Hill Lusaka.

Ms Mwanza said that the property was also disguised in the name of Diris Mukange property reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

She said Mr Chitotela has since been released on Bond and will appear in court soon

