Late last year, I advised Finance Minister to focus more on viable fiscal discipline and asset optimization strategies, and in particular, to consider selling toxic assets owned by Government in all mining companies as of the ways to redeem Eurobonds and high-interest Chinese loans.
I thank Lusaka Times for publishing my advise to put it in public domain. Now, as Minister of Finance has confirmed, her ministry has since received several unsolicited offers from mining investors, including First Quantum, to buy what I termed as “ZCCM-IH toxic assets”.
I am glad that once again, my ideas are back in the news as premium ideas. The primary focus for Government should be to dismantle pressing debts, especially high interest Chinese loans and Eurobonds from these toxic assets.
Selling off the ZCCM-IH shares could generate in excess of $5 billion additional income. Waiting to dispose these shares beyond this point could be as fatal as the Chiluba Government mistake on the Kafue Consortium deal of the 1990s. So, Government needs to go for it now, than later.
Article on redeeming Eurobonds and Chinese loans using ZCCM IH toxic shares
By Peter Sinkamba
Green Party President
Zambia is going Green!
Green Party is only party with workable economic solutions in Zambia at the moment. Mwanakatwe needs to tap into these great ideas
Hoooo ya we forgot it was Sinkamba idea to sale ZCCM. Ok ok we change the mind again, so Maggie please sale damn Shares. If it’s Peter suggesting, then it is good idea.
ZCCM-IH shares in First Quantum are NOT toxic assets. Maybe those in Ndola Lime due to operational problems caused by the brand new vertical kiln they failed to commission.
Actually ZCCM-IH has a $1.4 Billion lawsuit against FQM plus another against KCM for taking funds from Zambia to build mines in DRC & Australia without informing ZCCM-IH. So selling the shares for $700-million is a joke.
We can’t auction the country’s assets, prime land to foreigners becoz of PF’s reckless borrowing. It’s throwing the bath-water together with the baby.
Mwanakatwe is enjoying stellenbosch wines, she has no time for progressive ideas from the Chamba man!
Hopefully she tastes and enjoys the Stellenbosh super pinotage, chenin blanc and a shiraz. No doubt about it, they are the equivalent of Pinot noir, Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Sauvignon, Petite Sirah, Madiran, and Barbera, which are renown as the healthiest wines ever for the heart and brains…She needs the wines for her heart and brains…..more so to comprehend progressive Chamba man super IQ issues!
Why not increase the stake of ZCCM IH shares to say 40%. This may work for now, but we will lose future earnings from an electric car boom soon as most developed nations will abandon diesel and fuel propelled vehicles. These are short term fixes that may work for now but the long-term effect will be costly and detrimental. We can still repay these loans if only we fight corruption with vigor and channel resources to income generating activities like agriculture and tourism. We should not give these mining giants 100% stake in these mines because they will ill treat our workers with impunity and cloud government from monitoring inside trading thereby promoting tax evasion and further exacerbate transfer pricing. Government should instead increase its stake.
Bamwine, mining is a short term investment for one reason, minerals are wasting assets. Money in mining is not in the shares and dividends. Its is in the taxes and supply chains or linkages. Whether you increase to 40%, your returns on investment will always be zero if perpetually your mining company declares losses. Hence Sinkamba is calling the shares as toxic assets. The value of these assets will be zero when the minerals run out. So focus on taxes and supply chains. As regard to electric cars, cobalt mined in Zambia is one of the primary materials for batteries for the cars you are talking about. The strategy should be on how entrepreneurs can venture into battery making as supply chain linkage.
On workers plight, Government does not need to increase its shareholding to have a say on workers. It only needs 1% Golden Share, which Government has already, to deal with that aspect. Thus why Government always intervene when mining companies threaten to lay off workers
Did you just say high-interest Chinese loans?
Why mind zero interest loans or grants?
Between Zamtel, URL which don’t generate any profits but gobble eurobonds and ZCCM-IH which gives dividends. Which of the two are toxic assets. Too much chamba!
Between Zamtel, URL which don’t generate any profits but gobble eurobonds and ZCCM-IH which gives dividends. Which of the two are toxic assets. Too much chamba!
Meant ZRL TAZARA and the soon to be launched Zambia Airways
Let them sell Times of Zambia instead.
Lungu and his minions must not sale the mines! Maggie for a turnaround is wishful thinking – not with corruption driven scotched earth policies. These are ploys/exercises in futility.
We must be thinking of increasing the stake to up to 40%,This solution of selling all the shares may work just for short while. And how sure are that the PF Govt has got the fiscal discipline to put the money realized to good use????
@Chaos theory reloaded Much as I agree with your assertions, there is a reason why all of a sudden these mining giants wants to buy these shares. Remember there is a US1.4billion law suit which they have realized that they will lose hence dandling this US700million carrot to hoodwink the government to sell and discontinue the case. In retrospect what these canning investors are saying is that instead of them parting away with US1.4billion law suit, they would rather trade part of it by buying the so called toxic assets. Like I said, they have fathomed that the demand for copper will soon skyrocket and they will amass supernormal profits to the detriment of the government. The bottom line is that we should maintain these shares if possible even increase shareholding. Remember taxes that…
CONTINUED…taxes that FQM is yet to pay which was around US7.9billion according to ZRA. Tanzania and Botswana all have shares in the mines on behalf of the masses, We should not go the KCM way, look to what is happening there total chaos.
There are so many fake I yelled thanks I. Zambia. They are quick to pull out their fangled pseudo economic advice and come out all proud to have f*rted them out……. loudly. As a Christian nation we should have our leaders understand good financial conduct. The problem here is toxic loans which when we took them the government argued they were sustainable and they were long term and that the projected Zambian economic growth would cover these comfortably. Both Mwanakatwe and her predecessor Chikuanda put this theory to the nation.
These loans are not toxic they were meant to be paid over time not to be cleared by selling meagre state shares in our CASH COWS. How is it that ZAMBIANS can accept watching their land being cut up and having their resources being taken away abroad…