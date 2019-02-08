Foreign Affairs Minister Joseph Malanji says Zambia has maintained an open door asylum policy that allows refuges to live among citizens.

Mr. Malanji said in 2017 more than twenty thousand refugees entered the country from countries in the region, followed by more than ten thousand others in 2018.

He said this when he made an intervention on the theme ” Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to forced Displacement in Africa”, during a closed door session of the 34th Extraordinary Executive Council.

Mr. Malanji said Zambia’s commitment and policy to sheltering refugees and internally-displaced-persons has remained intact for over 50 years.

He said the country has continued to receive asylum seekers from neighbouring countries and from far beyond.

According to a statement issued by First Secretary for Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia, Zambia currently hosts over 76,000 refugees.

