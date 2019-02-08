Transparency international Zambia is disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s inability to act decisively against corrupt elements in his government.
The organization is particularly disappointed that he has refuse to relieve Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela of his duties even after the Anti-Corruption Commission found enough evidence after their investigations for them to effect an arrest on the sitting cabinet minister.
Transparency International Zambia President Reuben Lifuka recently requested President Lungu to relieve Mr. Chitotela of his duties so that the due process of the law can take its course without any interference from his office.
TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says his Organisation now wonders how this is going to appear when Mr. Chitotela is going to answer corruption charges driving a government ministerial vehicle flying a Zambian flag.
“We think our Ministers and leaders in general need to have a moral cautious. The allegations against Mr. Chitotela are quiet humongous and some of them are pointing to the fact that there could be state house involvement and President Lungu’s refusal to fire him really fires up that kind of speculation because unless he is hiding something, we would have expected him to demonstrate his resolve to fight corruption by beginning to let go of those elements in his rank and file that are deemed to be corrupt”, he said.
Mr. Chibamba said the ACC does not just effect an arrest, they go through a thorough investigative process and when they find evidence to the effect that this person is corrupt and they can produce this evidence in court, that is when they effect an arrest.
He said ACC does not just arrest people from without but with evidence on hand.
“What President Lungu has demonstrated today is that he does not mind having corrupt elements in his government, he does not abhor corruption which we think is a direct contradiction to his pronouncement on the 9th of December 2018 when he came to officiate at the International Day Against Corruption”, Mr. Chibamba added.
Mr. Chibamba has since requested President Lungu to do the honourable thing and relieve Mr. Chitotela of his duties, unless there is something that they are hiding that they do not want the Zambia people to know.
A person remains innocent until proven guilty, as at now Mr. Chitotela is innocent. He is just a suspect. Wait until he is proven guilty. If the president had to defend him Mr. Chitotela was not going to be arrested. Let’s give time for the court to find him guilty. Why are you panicking to have him fired, if he is fired now it will mean that Mr. Chitotela is guilty without due process. We are all interested in these cases of corruption. And it’s there are main more ministers who are about to be arrested.
The reason people are suspended is to allow for smooth and independent exhaustion of investigations.
If chitotela is allowed to continue the danger is that not only would he impede the investigation but also interfere with witnesses and evidence its that simple!
Yes he may be innocent so let him step aside and prove it!
@STILL-MORON,
Your logic falls apart when you look at precedence to matters such as this.
Point in case is Kambwili Vs Lungu. Kambwili got fired, but has never seen a day in court for the reasons he was fired. He has been in court for petty fraud yes, a case brought against him by PF proxy agent Tayali.
No minister will ever spend time in jail while Lungu is still in power. They all know too much, and will spill the beans to save their own skins. They have been eating from the same pot as Lungu.
Lungu never fires anyone for being corrupt.
He only fires those that exhibit presidential ambitions.
Chitotela should do the honourable thing by resigning.
There is no honour in thieves and criminals
Not sure if he’s been found guilty yet coz due process is important, but even the mere appearance of impropriety /corruption is enough to make one resign.
Our Government is week on corruption fighting direction, we are just pretending.Honestly, there so many who been fired/ suspended on similar vices.
In this case, that chitotela is above the law.