Transparency international Zambia is disappointed with President Edgar Lungu’s inability to act decisively against corrupt elements in his government.

The organization is particularly disappointed that he has refuse to relieve Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela of his duties even after the Anti-Corruption Commission found enough evidence after their investigations for them to effect an arrest on the sitting cabinet minister.

Transparency International Zambia President Reuben Lifuka recently requested President Lungu to relieve Mr. Chitotela of his duties so that the due process of the law can take its course without any interference from his office.

TIZ Executive Director Wesley Chibamba says his Organisation now wonders how this is going to appear when Mr. Chitotela is going to answer corruption charges driving a government ministerial vehicle flying a Zambian flag.

“We think our Ministers and leaders in general need to have a moral cautious. The allegations against Mr. Chitotela are quiet humongous and some of them are pointing to the fact that there could be state house involvement and President Lungu’s refusal to fire him really fires up that kind of speculation because unless he is hiding something, we would have expected him to demonstrate his resolve to fight corruption by beginning to let go of those elements in his rank and file that are deemed to be corrupt”, he said.

Mr. Chibamba said the ACC does not just effect an arrest, they go through a thorough investigative process and when they find evidence to the effect that this person is corrupt and they can produce this evidence in court, that is when they effect an arrest.

He said ACC does not just arrest people from without but with evidence on hand.

“What President Lungu has demonstrated today is that he does not mind having corrupt elements in his government, he does not abhor corruption which we think is a direct contradiction to his pronouncement on the 9th of December 2018 when he came to officiate at the International Day Against Corruption”, Mr. Chibamba added.

Mr. Chibamba has since requested President Lungu to do the honourable thing and relieve Mr. Chitotela of his duties, unless there is something that they are hiding that they do not want the Zambia people to know.

