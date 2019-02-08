VICE President Inonge Wina has outlined President Edgar Lungu’s vision of empowering rural communities with a view of reducing poverty and hunger.

“The President’s vision is to further improve nutritional levels which is in conformity with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of ending poverty by empowering rural communities,” Mrs. Wina said.

The Vice President said Zambia recognised agriculture as the main stay of the economy.

“I wish to emphasise that agriculture productivity is largely dependant on the various components of modern technology such as irrigation, modern multiplication of improved seed varieties that are drought resistant and can withstand harsh weather conditionalities,” she said.

Mrs. Wina added that Zambia stood ready to benchmark from India in the area of technology especially solar water pumping solutions.

The Vice President said this in Mumbai, India, when she held talks with India’s leading solar powered water pump manufacturer, Shakti, which manufactured digitalized water pumps in the outskirts of Indore, a City in the Indian State of Madhya Pradesh.

“There is need for solar pumping technology in Zambia to increase dry season irrigation to achieve food sufficiency,” she said.

Mrs. Wina had since invited the company to travel to Zambia to explore investment opportunities.

And Shakti Pumps Vice President for International Business Lakhpatsingh Dabi said the solar powered water pumps which could be switched on and off from any part of the world on phone also made it impossible to use once stolen.

“The technology has been put in place in response to India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi who wants to digitalize all services in the Asian sub continent,” Mr. Dabi said.

And Zambia’s High Commissioner to India Judith Kapijimpanga said the company could work with water utilities in Zambia in providing solar water pumping solutions in view of the energy deficit that equally affected water supply.

This was contained in a statement made available by First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Mission in New Delhi, India, Bangwe Naviley.

