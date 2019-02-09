

Former Republican President Rupiah Banda has been nominated to lead an elections observer mission to the 2019 Presidential and National Assembly Elections in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Electoral Institute for Sustainable Democracy in Africa (EISA) nominated Mr. Banda to be its lead observer for the forth coming general elections.

Mr. Banda will lead a team of 24 observers drawn from civil society organizations and election management bodies from across africa.

EISA Executive Director Denis Kadima says his organization is honored to invite the former president to be its lead observer to the elections, which he has described as critical.

EISA is a Pan-African Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) specialized in democracy, elections and governance and promotion of credible elections on the African continent and it’s observation mission in Nigeria will be a short term mission which is expected to last for nine days starting on 12th to 20th February.

This is contained in a statement to media by First Secretary for Press and Public relations at the Zambian High Commission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

