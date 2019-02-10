GOVERNMENT is working round the clock to diversify the operations of Esco Limited after the completion of the Kazungula Bridge project scheduled for 2020

said this yesterday after a familiarisation tour of the ESCO Limited which operates the pontoons on the Kazungula border crossing point between Zambia and Botswana .

He said Esco employees are Government employees whose anxiety and expectations will be taken care of once the bridge is completed.

Hon. KAFWAYA said the diversification programme for Esco provides the continued survival of the organisation as the expertise of it’s employees will be rendered in other parts of the country where the pontoons will be deployed.

The Minister was very categorical about the continued existence of Esco Limited saying it has a vibrant future and will continue to provide service to the Zambians.

He said his ministry is very much aware of the coming to an end of the use for the pontoons at Kazungula but that they will be deployed elsewhere in the country where there is demand for them.

The Minister also took time to inspect the works on the Kazungula Bridge which is progressing very well.

He was taken on a conducted tour by Mr. Sung Hwang Choi Project Manager.

During his tour of Southern Province, Hon. KAFWAYA also took time to visit the Harry Mwaanga Nkumbula International Airport where he expressed happiness for the good standards exhibited by management in maintaining the infrastructure.

He also visited his former school Shunga Namutitima Primary where he encouraged pupils to take education serious so that they become useful to the development of the country.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Works and Supply Public Relations Officer Ndubi Mvula.

[Read 126 times, 126 reads today]