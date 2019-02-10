

Today’s Scripture

“But whoever has the world’s goods, and sees his brother in need and closes his heart against him, how does the love of God abide in him?”

(1 John 3:17, NASB)

Open Hearts

Everywhere you go these days, people are hurting and discouraged; many have made mistakes; their lives are in a mess. They need to feel God’s compassion and His unconditional love. Is your heart of compassion open to them? Do you take time to make a difference in others’ lives? God has given you a heart of compassion, but you must decide to keep it open and allow the love of God to flow through you to those around you. In order to experience God’s abundant life, you must keep your focus on helping other people. Don’t allow the enemy to keep you so busy that you overlook the needs of those around you. Make a decision to show God’s love and goodness wherever you go. Be on the lookout for people you can bless. Go out of your way to show God’s compassion, and as you do, you will rise higher and experience the best plan God has for your life!

A Prayer for Today

“God, you have my best interests in your heart. I want to learn to show that love to the people in my life. Help me to open my heart and find ways to show compassion and love to those around me. In Jesus’ name – Amen.”

[Read 20 times, 20 reads today]