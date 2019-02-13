Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) has scooped the sesheke parliamentary by election.

UPND candidate Romeo Kang’ombe polled 7, 768 votes from the provisional results collected from 35 polling stations from the total 43 polling stations.

Returning Officer Joseph Kanyembo has announced that results from the 8 remaining polling stations will have no effect on the outcome of the results.

Mr. Kan’gombe’s closest rival Dean Masule of the Patriotic Front (PF) party polled 3, 297 votes followed by UPPZ’s Victor Kayukwa who got 141 votes with PAC’s Charity Muhau trailing behind at 137 votes.

The total number of votes cast is 11, 419 while the rejected ballots are 76.

The Sesheke Parliamentary Seat fail vacant following the demise of then Member of Parliamentary Patrick Kufakwandi who died in South Africa following an illness.

