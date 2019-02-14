Zesco United coach George Lwandamina admit their defensive mistakes robbed them of an opportunity to collect their first-ever points in Ghana after Wednesday night’s 2-1 away loss to Asante Kotoko.

Kotoko beat ten-man Zesco 2-1 in Kumasi to see Zambian clubs winless away record in Ghana extended to eight games with just one draw recorded there by Nkana.

“It was a very good game, very tight game, we came into this game to rewrite history but unfortunately we created chances that we couldn’t utilize,” Lwandamina said.

Two defensive errors with the first by Clement Mwape in the 9th minute gifted Kwame Bonsu the opener and in the 25th minute Anthony Akumu failed to clear the ball that Emmanuel Gyamfi pounced on to score the second goal.

In-between, Jesse Were saw his penalty saved but the man who replaced him in the 65th minute Rahim Osumanu scored the consolation goal eight minutes later.

“We made mistakes and our colleagues capitalized on them hence they carried the day otherwise it were a worthwhile game to watch,” Lwandamina said.

“If we were lucky and scored the chances we had, we would have won the game away from home. We just made silly mistakes at the back that they capitalized on.”

But Zesco will be without defensive midfielder Kondwani Mtonga for the next Group C home game against Al Hilal on February 24 after he was sent off in stoppage time.

Meanwhile, Zesco continue to lead Group C only on goal difference with all four teams on 3 points.

Al Hilal, Kotoko and Nkana are second, third and fourth respectively.

