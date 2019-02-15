Home Entertainment Bombshell releases ‘Only a Girl’ music video Entertainment Bombshell releases ‘Only a Girl’ music video February 15, 2019 63 views 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Bombshell releases the video for “Only A Girl” as a Valentine’s gift to her fans. The song features Kekero who also produced it. The video was directed by Jamiel Banda. [Read 74 times, 74 reads today]Related Posts:BombShell releases “Mutima Wanga” music videoBombShell unveils “Jump off” music videoBomb$hell releases “Only a girl”Ken One and music legend Izrael release “Nilipo” music videoKaladoshas releases “Chainama” music video Loading... LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.