The Opposition Alliance says it has noted with dismay the decision of the Zambia Police Service not to arrest Patriotic Front members who staged an unlawful protest at Parliament this week , despite the Police acknowledging that the said protestors did not comply with the provisions of the Public Order Act, by giving notice, thereby making the protest itself illegal.
Alliance Chairperson Media and Finance Sean Tembo said the Alliance is aware that not so long ago, a group of civil society activists who staged a lawful protest at Parliament against the $42 million fire tender scandal, were quickly arrested by the Police, and taken to court, where they were subsequently acquitted.
Mr. Tembo says this clearly shows double standards and segregation on the part of the Zambia Police Service in their enforcement of the law, by favoring citizens who belong to and are affiliated to the ruling Patriotic Front, over the rest of the citizens who don’t.
He said by institutionalizing segregation on the basis of political affiliation in its enforcement of the law, the Zambia Police Service has breached the Constitution of Zambia.
He said it must be noted that the Zambia Police Service itself derives its power from the Constitution of Zambia and therefore, the Police cannot wantonly breach one part of the Constitution and then in the same breath, claim to be enforcing another part of the same Constitution.
“The Zambia Police Service must be decided on whether we are all going to abide by the Constitution of this Republic or we are not. We cannot have PF members as first class citizens who are above the law, and the rest as second class citizens who are subject to the law”, he said.
Mr. Tembo says the Zambia Police Service must also decide whether they are a state institution whose salaries are paid by taxpayers’ money, or they are a militia of the ruling Patriotic Front, in which case the PF party must pay their salaries.
HIfe said if the Zambia Police Service insist that they are a state institution whose salaries are paid by the taxpayers of this Republic, then they must henceforth start enforcing the laws of the Republic fairly and equitably across the board, regardless of the political affiliation of the individuals involved.
“It is on the basis of the foregoing that we in the Opposition Alliance demand, as we hereby do, that the Police immediately arrest all the PF members who staged an illegal protest at Parliament yesterday, as they are all well known”, he said.
Mr. Tembo said failure by the Zambia Police Service to arrest the culprits in question will be an indictment on the Police that they are not a state institution, but rather a militia of the ruling PF party who are only willing to do the bidding of the PF, and nothing else.
No PF thug who went to parliament can be arrested. Kanganja would see it necessary to arrest a member of parliament who is visiting people but he cannnot touch those stupid PF thugs who went to disrupt parliament proceedings. The Minister incharge of thieves Kampyongo equally saw nothing wrong. Kanganja’s police failed to bring the issue of public order act but if it was the opposition who went to parliament today being weekend was going to be additional torture in filthy cells. Kampyongo and Kanganja do not deserve those offices they are PF cadres terrible let down.
Sean Tembo is useful 1diot for HH and the UPND and so far seems to be doing a good job for the privatisation looters
Zambia has turned into ANIMAL FARM PF better and the rest of Zambians in opposition bad. The once Zambia Police that changed from a force to a service has gone back to being a force for the patriotic front. The hostilities in our country is growing and the PF cadres have become a force that is answerable only to their party masters. they are untouchable. Zambia is crumbling at a fast rate and before long it will be a wild state that people will be afraid to visit or invest in. Aparty can be replaced anytime but not a country. Soon it will be listed as one of the countries NOT TO VISIT. iS THERE A DIFFERENCE BETWEEN bOKO hARAM AND pf CADRES? Cadres terrorising their own people so that they are kept in money. True CRY MY BELOVED COUNTRY.
Kubweka,
You are right animal farm for sure (Koswe Mumpoto) is part of the kingdom.
Police are there to protect the people of zambia and not PF cadres only.
SOBOLIC,
Hope Kanganja can understand that the police he runs is not for PF but for Zambians. He chews tax payers money yet he does nothing apart from being commanded by PF cadres like Steven Kampyongo and Davies Mwila.