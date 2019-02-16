

Multichoice Zambia will have to edit some of the scenes in the Lusaka Hustle if the show is to resume airing on its Zambezi Magic channel.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo says this is the immediate term solution government has agreed upon with Multichoice Zambia.

Mr. Chanda says in arriving on this solution government has put into consideration the cost that the satellite television company has incurred and the audience that Lusaka Hustle show has.

In an exclusive interview with QTV News Mr. Kasolo states that government wants Multichoice to continue making profits from the reality TV show while promoting local content.

Mr. Chanda says as a long term solution, his Ministry will be ascertaining what sort of restrictions existing laws impose on content of social and news television programming in Zambia.

He notes that his Ministry intends to set up a framework to cover all the content guidelines as provided for in the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) Act and other legislation.

Mr. Chanda states that this is in order that in future, a broadcasting house that breaches these restrictions will be made to account based on the set out guidelines.

He says the practice and promotion of homosexuality through television programming or otherwise will therefore remain illegal in Zambia.

[Read 265 times, 265 reads today]