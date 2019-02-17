Zanaco remained top of Pool A of the FAZ Super Division log on Sunday after a stalemate away in Ndola against defending champions Zesco United.

The two sides finished 0-0 at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium to see the top two status quo maintained in Pool A.

But Zanaco’s 100 percent start came to an end with the result after winning their opening three league games of the season.

Meanwhile, it was a tight contest with equal opportunities for both sides to get on the score sheet.

Zesco goalkeeper Jacob Banda denied Tafadzwa Rusike in the 6th minute while Rodgers Kola headed wide in the 15th minute.

At the other end, Mangani Banda denied Lazarus Kambole and John Chingandu in a two-minute spell after ten minutes of action of the first half.

Mangani later saved Chingandu’s 77th minute tame overhead kick in what was Zesco’s last effort on target.

Zanaco striker Felix Nyaende then hit the beam in the 89th minute and later saw his stoppage time shot cleared on the edge of the goal line by Zesco defender Anthony Akumu.

Zanaco rise to 10 points from four games and Zesco stay second on 7 points with a match in hand.

