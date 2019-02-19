Nkana coach Beston Chambeshi has been linked with the Botswana national team job.

The Nkana and ex-Zambia coach is no stranger to Botswana football after coaching stints there at BDF XI and Centre Chiefs.

Chambeshi had a brief spell as caretaker Chipolopolo coach during the 2018 COSAFA Cup in South Africa where Zambia finished second.

According to Kickoff, other prospective coaches for The Zebras job include the South African duo of Steve Komphela and Shakes Mashaba who managed eSwatini ten years ago.

The Botswana Football Association is reportedly seeking to replace veteran coach Major David Bright following an unsuccessful 2019 AFCON qualifying campaign.

Botswana’s only AFCON appearance came at the 2012 tournament co-hosted by Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

