Here is a selected wrap of how our foreign-based stars fared in competitive action over the last five days at their respective clubs.

SOUTH AFRICA

-On Monday night, striker Mwape Musonda scored Black Leopards late equalizer in their Nedbank Cup last 16 match against visitors Bidvest Wits that they lost 3-2 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

Mwape, who played the full game, also converted one of Black Leopards two successful spot-kicks.

-On Saturday, defensive midfielder Donashano Malama was an unused substitute by Chippa United in their 2-0 home win over Tshakhuma Madzivhadila FC in Nedbank Cup last 16 tie.

FRANCE

Metz/Beziers: Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 promotion favourites Metz who beat third from bottom Beziers 1-0 on Monday night.

Midfielder Emmanuel Banda did not make the Beziers team for Monday night’s fixture.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala did not make the team for 14th placed KV Oostende’s 1-1 home draw against number 11 side Eupen on Saturday

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka were unused substitutes in RB Salzburg’s 2-1 away win over Neustadt in the OFB Cup quarterfinals.

Salzburg will face Grazer in the semifinals on April 2.

