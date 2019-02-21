Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya has disclosed that five Cholera cases have been recorded in Lusaka in the last one month.

Dr. Chilufya said the five cases were recorded in Kabanana compound, Chipata compound, SOS and Garden Chilulu compound.

The Minister said of the five cases, four were confirmed laboratory cases while one was a suspected case in Mtendere compound.

Dr. Chilufya was speaking during the Stakeholders Workshop for the Finalization of the Cholera Elimination Plan in Lusaka today.

He said the five cases have successfully been treated and government has heightened surveillance to prevent the possible spread of the disease.

Speaking at the same function, Water Development, Sanitation and Environment Protection Minister Dennis Wanchinga emphasised on the need to collaborated efforts among stakeholders in preventing the outbreak of cholera.

Dr. Wanchinga said his ministry will provide 10,000 boreholes mostly in rural areas to enhance the provision of safe and clean drinking water among Zambians.

