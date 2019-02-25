Here is a brief wrap of selected Chipolopolo players in action over the weekend at their respective foreign clubs.

DR CONGO

Defender Kabaso Chongo and midfielder Nathan Sinkala played in TP Mazembe’s 3-2 away win over Sanga Balende on Sunday.

Midfielder Rainford Kalaba missed the match due to illness for the unbeaten league leaders.

SOUTH AFRICA

Striker Justin Shonga scored Orlando Pirates third goal in a 4-1 home win over Amazulu on Saturday in a match he played the 90 minutes.

It was Shonga’s fourth league goal of the season from his twenty appearances.

Midfielder Augustine Mulenga came on in the 61st minute for the second placed side.

BELGIUM

Striker Fashion Sakala was substituted in the 46th minute for third from bottom KV Oostende’s 2-2 away draw against Cercle Brugge who are just above them in 13th placed.

Fashion was not on the score sheet.

FRANCE

-Beizers: Midfielder Emmanuel Banda played the full 90 minutes for second from bottom Ligue 2 side Beziers in their 1-1 home draw against 14th placed Chatearoux on Friday.

Metz: Defender Stopilla Sunzu played the full 90 minutes for Ligue 2 leaders Metz on Friday in their 2-0 home win over fourth placed Paris FC.

AUSTRIA

Midfielder Enock Mwepu and striker Patson Daka started for RB Salzburg in their 2-0 away loss at Rapid Vienna on Sunday but were substituted in 57th and 83rd minutes respectively but neither was on target.

It was champions Salzburg’s’ first loss of the season in what was also their first league match back from the three month winter break.

