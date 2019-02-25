Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili with Expression or showing Hatred ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of Origin or colour.

This is contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.

Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed Mr. Kambwili’s arrest who is currently detained in police custody.

Police had summoned Mr. Kambwili for questioning at Lusaka Central Police at 10:00 hours in connection with the alleged racial remarks he issued against a man of Indian Origin he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.

Mr. Kambwili arrived around 09:50 hours at Lusaka Central Police station and was accompanied by his wife, daughter, leaders of opposition alliance member political parties and lawyers among others.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya recently said the Roan law maker faces up to two years jail sentence for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.

Ms. Siliya said Mr. Kambwili went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.

She told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.

Mr Kambwili was flanked by his wife and Opposition Alliance partners led by Hakainde Hichilema and several supporters.

