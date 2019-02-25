Police in Lusaka have arrested and charged National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili with Expression or showing Hatred ridicule or contempt for persons because of race, tribe or place of Origin or colour.
This is contrary to section 70 of the Penal Code, Cap 87 of the Laws of Zambia.
Zambia Police spokesperson Esther Katongo confirmed Mr. Kambwili’s arrest who is currently detained in police custody.
Police had summoned Mr. Kambwili for questioning at Lusaka Central Police at 10:00 hours in connection with the alleged racial remarks he issued against a man of Indian Origin he found operating a compactor under the Lusaka decongestion project.
Mr. Kambwili arrived around 09:50 hours at Lusaka Central Police station and was accompanied by his wife, daughter, leaders of opposition alliance member political parties and lawyers among others.
Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya recently said the Roan law maker faces up to two years jail sentence for uttering derogatory and racial remarks aimed at an Indian national seen in a video that has gone viral on social media.
Ms. Siliya said Mr. Kambwili went against the Law and that the Law should take its course on his actions.
She told Journalists at a media briefing that the development should not only be condemned by all well-meaning Zambia but by the international community.
Mr Kambwili is currently detained in police custody.
Mr Kambwili was flanked by his wife and Opposition Alliance partners led by Hakainde Hichilema and several supporters.
HH is next
Mr. Kambwili lacks wisdom and common sense. He also displays a high level of arrogance.
But I would just like to remind everyone that when ever justice is perverted, all of us lose out, because it sets precedence for the future and next time it will be you. There is no justification for denying Mr. Kambwili bond. No justification at all. For those of you in PF who support such actions, I remind you again, next time it will be you when your party loses power or you fall out of favour. Just a short while ago Kambwili was in PF and perpetrating such actions. Look at him now. Let’s learn from this say no to injustice and lay a firm foundation for the future by setting good precedence.
When will they arrest Hon Sichalwe?
What if he dies in those congested prisons? Kambwili is not in good health as HH.
Best take him to Mukobeko he may breath and get some sleep there.
Kambwili was wrong to attack that man the way he did.
He seems happy to be digging his own grave.
If he has issues, let him direct them at Lungu as it is him that has opened the door to foreigners coming to Zambia to do petty jobs.
Is that case not bailabe or bondable? Human rights, ati shani apo?
He must appear in court. Then lawyers will make arguements, then either a nolle or jail term or not guilty will be handed down. The latter will be disastrous coz all the deads would start abusing all foreigners.
I have always said this, that Kambwili’s mouth is his greatest enemy.
Imilandu ubwingi.
Let him be strong this time. Ni jaile fye aka.
Set him as an example.
HH attention seeking…..this is not your bone to chew……Kambwili has lost credibility and HH you will damage your own reputation
Let this guy have a taste of long term prison time, he was in govt and did nothing during his service as a minister to improve prison conditions, let this be an example to all, those sitting in positions and even those vying for top positions. You are servants and not masters.
no wounder foreigners dont respect us and labour laws
Chifentelo balange mwaiche!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Ah he has resurfaced anyway inside you go so that you can reflect on your unbecoming hate speech towards that Asian looking man you accosted. This will be a good time to search your soul deeply and think again if you harbor hope to one day return as a Minister again. It is also good to see Adolf appeared to accompany you as NDC consultant cum president to the cells we wish you well and a faint less stay in the police hotel.
MMM Dora Siliya who insulted Sata and PF can now instruct brutal police to arrest and they unprofesdionally obey. Dora Siliya’s stupid comments she said about Sata should make her shut her mouth unless she is a woman without shame. Kambwili formed PF that is feeding Dora today.
Aza fenta again.
Malumbo yakuilombela aya. It seems as though these guys have nothing to do indeed. Why waste so much precious time doing things that are unnecessary? Kambwili thinks that he is untouchable but soon rather than later he will find himself in jail. What we need right now are credible leaders offering alternative economic models different from what the PF has subjected us to. Not this childish foundering nonsense grow up.
CK BALANGE ICHIFENELO BADABWE…….
This is the opportunity for Opposition parties to mount a campaign to uproot any foreigner doing the jobs that Zambians can do. Dr Kambwili’s call to root out foreigners that have taken up Zambian peoples jobs must not be silenced by PF, it is a crack on descent to appease foreigners. How on earth can an indian come to operate a compactor, when we have many operators(zambians) sitting at home with their certificates.
I knew that one day this guy will be in trouble. It looks like him insulting the Indian but Jona also says this is a great chance to fix the guy. What an opportunity for Jona.
What a disaster fo CK.????
After you lose power, Lungu wont have anyone to escort him simply because all the other chaps will be picked up first ….. Sunday, Kaiser, watch out your time will come too, na imwe bakamitana bail
@ Journeyman , I fully agree. This man is creating too much drama around himself. This time there will be no trumped up charges. He is in contravention of the law.
But HH thinks otherwise. Kambwili was set up by the PF propaganda machinery to go and insult that Indian and then arrest him.
WE CAN CLAIM TO FOLLOW THE LAW RIGHT NOW, BUT MY ISSUE IS THAT WE SHOULD APPLY THE LAW WITHOUT LOOKING AT FACES OR ORIGINS, TODAY WE HAVE A LOT OF ZAMBIANS WHO ARE EMPLOYED BY FOREIGNERS AND ARE SUBJECTED TO HATE SPEECH TIME AND AGAIN, LET US NOT NEGOTIATE ON BEHALF OF THESE PEOPLE BUT APPLY THE LAW AS IT SHOULD, MANY ARE INSULTED DAY IN DAY OUT AND TOLD DESPICABLE THINGS BUT BECAUSE OF UN EMPLOYMENT THEY TAKE IT IN AND CONTINUE TO WORK FOR THE SAME PEOPLE WAITING TO BE INSULTED ON ANOTHER DAY, ALL THIS IA BECAUSE OUR LABOUR MINISTRY IS NOT AS ACTIVE AS IT SHOULD BE.
In as much as i do not support Kambwili, this one single action is going to turn local staff into slaves in these companies being run by foreign investors. Thats the other side of the coin
Chaipa
The way they are escorting Kambwili is the same they will be doing with Chitotela once he’s on his own. A young man has been imprisoned in Kitwe for insulting his elderly neighbor and didn’t see any opposition leader escorting him. Most important to note that HH will not stop at anything for political mileage. Kambwili has committed a genuine offense and he should be condemned by all well meaning leaders. But then this is HH.
Racism is when some one demonises another person because of their race. In Kambwili ‘s case he showed concern of why foreigners are allowed to take up driving jobs at the expense of Zambian unemployed youths. Because this exposed PF ‘s lack care regarding exportation of jobs which can be executed by local people to foreigners. More over Kambwili exposed Kapyangos ‘s corruption in granting these foreigners work permits for jobs which can readily be filled by local.
This whole reaction has hallmarks of trying to hide Kapyango’s immigration corruption a fact which was highlighted by Chitotela.