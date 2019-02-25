Zambia is set to derive numerous economic benefits from the hosting of the 26th East and Southern African Association of Accountants General (ESAAG) Conference set to take place in Livingstone from 25th February to 1st March, 2019.

Accountant General Dick Sichembe says who said this added that more than 1,600 delegates have so far confirmed their attendance.

“ This development was unprecedented as it is the first time the conference would have so many delegates and attributed it to the support and confidence exhibited by other member countries, “ he said.

Dr Sichembe expressed confidence that the large number of expected delegates would generally impact positively on Zambia’s economy and Livingstone’s tourism sector in particular.

“ This is because delegates were expected to purchase Zambian products, sample tourist sites and conference will help market the country internationally, “ he said.

ZANIS reports that the Accountant General said this in Livingstone yesterday during a press briefing ahead of the opening of the conference on Monday at Avani Victoria Falls Resort.

President Edgar Lungu is expected to officially open the conference which will be held under the theme: Enhancing the effectiveness of Public Financial Management Systems in Developing countries and emerging economies.

And Dr Sichembe noted that the theme for the conference was in line with what government was doing to not only stabilize the economy but to ensure its growth and fiscal fitness.

Meanwhile, Dr Sichembe who is also Chairperson of ESAAG said it was baffling for Africa to continue recording high levels of poverty while it had vast natural resources it could use to uplift people’s living standards.

“Africa sits on vast resources. It’s a paradox that we have poverty in our midst. As ESAAG, we are the voice of our countries and the masses and we therefore, call for rules and regulations that can be used to manage resources in the most efficient and effective ways to ensure they are directed to needy areas,” he said.

ESAAG would continue advocating for its member countries to engage the use of best practices in managing public resources, he noted.

“It is only through prudent use of resources that we can reduce poverty and develop our countries,” he said.

Accountants General from Eswatini, South Africa, Namibia, Rwanda, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda, Botswana, Lesotho, Tanzania and Mauritius attended briefing.

