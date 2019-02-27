The Independent Broadcasting Authority has closed Kafue Community Radio Station for failure to comply with the IBA Act.

Kafue Community Radio Director Maximilan Makungo confirmed the development to the media but declined to give more details and referred further queries to Kafue Town Council which runs the radio station.

Efforts to get a comment from New Council Secretary Isaac Mwiche Mudala failed as he was reportedly not in office.

But some former K-FM Presenters disclosed that IBA closed the Community Radio Station because it has failed to comply with the IBA Act concerning remittance of annual subscriptions for over three years.

The sources said IBA was also concerned about the location of the radio station saying it was domiciled in a place which is not ideal for a business location.

“The problem at Kafue radio is that the station is run by people who literally have no knowledge of how the media operates. The biggest problem is that we had a management that didn’t know how to run a radio station. We need qualified media personnel to run it and also a proactive board not the current one.” The sources said

The sources further added that the radio station could not make any profit because it used to operate on a borrowed transmitter which was very costly.

