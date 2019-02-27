

MTN Zambia has announced the appointment of Philip van Dalsen as the company’s Chief Executive Officer taking over from Charles Molapisi who has been appointed as MTN Group Chief Technology and Information Officer (CTIO).

Van Dalsen, who until his appointment was CEO of MTN Cyprus, is familiar with Zambia having previously been the Commercial Director for Celpay Zambia for two years.

He said MTN Zambia is a great company with exceptional local talent and strong relationships with customers and stakeholders.

Van Dalsen says he is delighted to join the company in the next exciting phase of its journey.

He added that MTN will continue to build on the company’s passion for bringing a superior customer experience to the market backed by the outstanding performance of a state of the art network countrywide.

“Everybody deserves a connected world and we fully support the Zambian government’s drive to increase access to information and technology. MTN will continue to work closely with stakeholders and regulators in our strategic partnerships to foster connectivity, financial inclusion and enterprise across the country among other things”, he said.

Van Dalsen noted the company’s support of businesses, saying MTN will continue to innovate with industry-leading solutions and services that empower large corporates and small enterprises to thrive and make a meaningful contribution to the economy.

“Our differentiator in the market is that we are a modern, innovative company that truly cares for our customers and have grown our subscriber base significantly not only in Lusaka and the Copperbelt but across the country where we remain the preferred network,” he said.

Van Dalsen has CEO experience in both emerging and mature markets in Europe, Africa and the Caribbean/Americas. With extensive telecoms experience spanning 19 years, he ensured continuous year on year revenue growth of approximately 10% and market share growth of 13% at MTN Cyprus in a highly competitive and saturated European market which showed declining revenues. He has also held previous roles at Digicel, Celtel and Sonera Telecom Netherlands.

Van Dalsen holds a Master’s Degree in International Public Law from the University of Leiden and completed international management courses with Sonera Business School in Finland and Nijenrode Business School in the Netherlands.

