Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has disclosed that he paid for his own medical bills in South Africa.
Responding to a backlash on Twitter after he posted a photo with him wife following his discharge from a Johannesburg Hospital where he was treated for close to a month after he broke his right arm, Mr Mushimba said he cleared every bill which was handed to him.
“I went to South Africa with only my wife to keep costs low. Every bill that was handed to me and my wife while in SA, we paid out of our own personal funds and we have receipts,” Mr Mushimba tweeted.
Mr Mushimba also apologized for blocking some individuals on his Twitter page who had asked about his medical bills.
“After much reflection, I totally have realized my part in the storm surrounding my being discharged from hospital. I want to unreservedly apologize and open a new page on our friendship and our online interactions. I take responsibility for the events referenced,” he said.
“All questions asked of me, if I have answers, I always answer. If I don’t answer it’s because I may not know enough and I would not want to mislead my friends I interact with here on this platform. But if I know the answer, I pledge to provide it as an elected official.”
He said, “After the accident, UTH did their best to stabilize me. I lost lots of blood. My wife was crying uncontrollably. My hand was crushed. Damaged beyond redemption. Bones, nerves, ligament, soft tissue. Damaged. cut it off was suggested. Finally a referral for 2nd opinion. Enter SA.”
Mr Mushimba also stated that access to specialized treatment must be accelerated adding that no Zambian should lose their arm, if it can be saved.
He said he will offer himself to speak to on behalf of Zambians on the need to fast track access to specialized treatment for all Zambians.
Show us one bill u paid yourself
The PF regime has increased by more than 500% the weekly fees medical students on industrial attachments are required to pay.
The ministry of health under the leadership of presidential hopeful Chitalu Chilufya imposed the attachment fees in 2017 saying the charges will help hospitals meet costs of training medical students.
Medical doctors have been paying K174 but this has been increased to K1000 per week per student. Student Nurses and midwives will now be required to pay K500 to the ministry of health every week. They were paying K70 or K50 per week depending on whether they were pursuing a degree or diploma. Clinical officers will now pay to the ministry K500 from the previous K93 and K152 depending on level of course.
The new fees have been backdated to January 2019 and affects…
Continued
… The new fees have been backdated to January 2019 and affects students from both government and private colleges.
While the purported reason for the fees is to assist hospitals meet costs, these fees will be deposited into a general account and will not even be channeled to the Hospitals.
Attached is the memo signed by the Permanent Secretary of Ministry of Health.
For people like minister Chitalu Chilufya who loot government coffers everyday, these are small, affordable amounts, but to millions of Zambians, this is a matter of life and death and many will drop out of colleges for failing to pay these huge fees.
How did you manage all that on a ministers salary? ACC, please investigate
If only we could all be inspired by the most patriotic citizen, KK who still use Zambian doctors he educated, hospitals he built and while leading a modest life style. It will take bold leadership to reverse the damage we are in.
Zambians he has receipts. If he shows them to us, we shall accept and move on. Transparency is all we ask for. I am not going to politic here, just moving on.
Mushimba, from your Minister’s salary? Give us another story please.
Clearly an after thought
Show us receipts and match them with your source of income. We don’t want stories afterwards that my friends or my relatives chipped in.
He probably got a loan, give him a break people. Still we need those receipts