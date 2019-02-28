Transport and Communications Minister Brian Mushimba has disclosed that he paid for his own medical bills in South Africa.

Responding to a backlash on Twitter after he posted a photo with him wife following his discharge from a Johannesburg Hospital where he was treated for close to a month after he broke his right arm, Mr Mushimba said he cleared every bill which was handed to him.

“I went to South Africa with only my wife to keep costs low. Every bill that was handed to me and my wife while in SA, we paid out of our own personal funds and we have receipts,” Mr Mushimba tweeted.

Mr Mushimba also apologized for blocking some individuals on his Twitter page who had asked about his medical bills.

“After much reflection, I totally have realized my part in the storm surrounding my being discharged from hospital. I want to unreservedly apologize and open a new page on our friendship and our online interactions. I take responsibility for the events referenced,” he said.

“All questions asked of me, if I have answers, I always answer. If I don’t answer it’s because I may not know enough and I would not want to mislead my friends I interact with here on this platform. But if I know the answer, I pledge to provide it as an elected official.”

He said, “After the accident, UTH did their best to stabilize me. I lost lots of blood. My wife was crying uncontrollably. My hand was crushed. Damaged beyond redemption. Bones, nerves, ligament, soft tissue. Damaged. cut it off was suggested. Finally a referral for 2nd opinion. Enter SA.”

Mr Mushimba also stated that access to specialized treatment must be accelerated adding that no Zambian should lose their arm, if it can be saved.

He said he will offer himself to speak to on behalf of Zambians on the need to fast track access to specialized treatment for all Zambians.

