Nkana will be without two key defensive kingpins for not one, but their next two CAF Confederation Cup Group C matches.

Defenders Richard Ocran and Musa Mohammed have been handed extended bans by CAF after receiving their second suspensions in this season’s continental action.

This is Ocran’s second suspension following his recent return to CAF Confederation Cup action on February 24 in Nkana’s 3-1 home win over Asante Kotoko after serving another two-match ban.

Mohammed earlier accrued two yellow cards last December in the CAF Champions League against Simba of Tanzania.

Nkana CEO Charles Chakatazya said the development means Ocran and Mohammed will also miss Nkana’s big penultimate Group C home match Zambia derby showdown against Zesco United on March 10 in Kitwe.

Ocran and Mohammed will only return to Group C action in Nkana’s last match on March 17 away in Sudan against Al Hilal.

Meanwhile, Nkana arrived in Ghana on Wednesday afternoon before connecting from Accra to Kumasi by air.

Nkana held its first training session on Thursday at the Nkrumah Institute in Kumasi ahead of Sundays Group C date against Kotoko.

