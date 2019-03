Cleo Ice Queen collaborated with Zimbabwean superstar Jah Prayzah on the song “Forever”

She had this to say on her social media page:

“I teamed up with Jah Prayzah on this magnificent feel-good Afro pop vibe that merges Hip Hop and amazing African melodies.

Produced by super producer Mr Kamera and engineered by Zambian sound God kekero , there is no doubt that this song – #FOREVER – will be a timeless hit.”

[Read 214 times, 214 reads today]