Doctors at the University Teaching Hospitals have successfully removed the 10 needles that had remained in the body of 3-year-old six months old baby from Chipata District in Eastern Province.

Ten needles had remained in the body of Richard Zulu who last underwent an operation in January this year.

UTH Director Clinical Care and Diagnostic Services Dr. Alex Makupe said the needles were removed in an operation that lasted for over three hours.

Dr. Makupe said Richard is recuperating well in the Intensive Care Unit and will be discharged in the next few weeks.

The child had 44 needles in his body that were discovered after the CT- Scan at Chipata Hospital, had 25 of them removed while the remainder got referred to University Teaching Hospital in Lusaka on President Edgar Lungu’s directive.

Circumstances of how the needles got into the boy’s body are still not clear and are under investigation by the local authorities in Chipata.

Meanwhile, his mother Rosemary Jere has thanked the Doctors and government for successfully removing the needles.

Ms. Jere is hopeful the boy will be discharged soon and return to Chipata.

[Read 95 times, 95 reads today]