The Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has suspended independent TV station Prime TV for ‘exhibiting unprofessional elements in its broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.’
IBA Board Secretary Josephine Mapoma says that during the suspension the station is expected to conduct in-house training on basic journalism ethics and news writing.
Ms. Mapoma said Prime Television has been broadcasting through unbalanced coverage, opinionated news, material likely to incite violence and use of derogatory language.
She was speaking at a press briefing in Lusaka on Monday morning.
“Further to your hearing held on 1st March, 2019, the Board at its 16th Board Meeting resolved to suspend your license with immediate effect for 30 days. During the suspension period, the station is expected to conduct in-house training in basic journalism and news script writing,” stated Ms. Mapoma in a letter to Prime TV proprietor Gerald Shawa.
And IBA Board Chairperson Chanda Kasolo who is also Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary says the decision to suspend Prime TV was made after thorough consultations and engagement with stakeholders.He said there was no political interference involved and the decision comes after thorough consultations and engagement with other stakeholders.
Mr Kasolo said if there was any interference, the noble thing he could have done was to resign and not allow to be used by anyone.
IBA has also issued 22 radio licences, suspended two including Prime TV and Valley FM and revoked another two licences of Ngoma and Kafue radio stations.
Valley FM Radio License of Nyimba is suspended for 60 days due to unprofessional conduct.The station is said to have failed to balance and moderate a discussion program and has during the suspension period been directed to conduct in house training for management and engage trained Journalists.
The radio licenses for Ngoma station of Luanshya and Kafue radio stations were revoked for non-payment of license fees.
Kafue Radio station license was also revoked because it was off air most of the time and when they were on air, had no content but played music throughout.
Zambia is indeed a failed state. DeadNBC coverage is unbalanced only covers PF. When Northerners and Easteners vote for PF it’s okay. However when Prime TV covers UPND (paid coverage for that matter) and when Southerners and Westerners vote for UPND it’s tribalism. Where is the fairness here? Anyway your days are numbered PF enjoy your last moments
Bangwe Navile was once a reporter at znbc.
Its Long aver due, John Magufuli and Kagami have done it well in their countries, no more fulishness from hell bent media.
LET’S FACE IT. WE SAW THIS ONE COMING. CALL IT WHATEVER YOU WANT BUT LIKE MUVI TV, PRIME NEEDED TO CHECK IT’S BEHAVIOR. A SINGLE TV OR RADIO STATION CAN SET A NATION ABLAZE. I COULD HAVE GIVEN THEM 3 TO 6 MONTHS IF I HAD THE POWER.
No matter how trained or fearless you think you are, portraying a TV station as an opposition element in coverage and airing of sensitive biased programs with a claim of press freedim is extremely dangerous considering that we are what we are. We can’t trade peace for an organisation bent at sowing discontent in the nation by siding with extremely disgruntled elements. If a ZNBC misbehaves, the element concern gets fired.
So Prime TV refused to apologise to an !d!ot called Davies Mwila after he first chased away Prime TV reporters from his conference and then complained like the !d!ot he is that Prime TV never covered an !d!otic part called the PF in their news broadcasts. Now for their failure to apologise they have been shut down for 30 days. And we have people who have been to school who support bene Mwila. Shocking.
Zambia is Banana Republic.This is what happens in such countries.Trump on the media,disregard of human rights and the rule of law
Excellent, unprofessional media reporting can cause divisions in society and loss of life. Are workers even licensed to work in media. They should be certified to practice so that repercussions can be brought down to a personal level.
IBA shuts down PRIME TUVI for 30 days…kwekwekwekwekwe….
If you dont like prime why do you watch it
If you dont like zwd why do you visit it
If you don like znbc why do watch it
I personally have never tuned to prime what ever and I have no idea whats all about
You have more than 100 chanels to watch.
LUNGU-MUST-GO LUNGU-MUST-GO
Just when I thought I was done with Zambian WatchDog, its like now its back to default settings
The silencing, control and closure of independent media houses is a sign of an authoritarian regime
@ kalu kapoli iwe, hell bent the media coursed Genocide in Rwanda and Burundi
The last time we had one was during kaunda’s reign
Back to the Unip days. PF! Mulilo. U waikato, apya! so sad indeed!
“IBA Board Chairperson Chanda Kasolo who is also Ministry of Information Permanent Secretary says the decision to suspend Prime TV was made after thorough consultations and engagement with stakeholders.He said there was no political interference involved and the decision comes after thorough consultations and engagement with other stakeholders”
Which stakeholders? Consultations with Davis Mwila ,Amos Chanda and Dora Siliya?
Forget about the IMF bailout…More delayed salaries for civil servants, more taxes etc.
Zambia is now topping the list of Africas Banana Republics
Akainde mouth piece. This is good riddance.