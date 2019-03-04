The Lusaka Magistrate court has jailed for two years a 27-year-old teacher of Luapula Province for defaming the President using his Facebook account.

This was after ENOCKSON BANDA pleaded guilty to three counts of defamation and one count of being in possession of pornographic material.

In passing Judgement Lusaka Magistrate SYLVIA MUNYINYA sentenced the suspect to two years with hard labor for each of the three counts.

The sentences will however run concurrently.

The court further slapped a fine of K4,500 for the fourth count.

Failure to pay the fine will result in the convict serve a jail sentence of four months.

Earlier the suspect pleaded with the court to exercise leniency.

He also offered to be an ambassador who will educate the public on the dangers of insulting the president and others on social media.

