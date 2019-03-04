The Patriotic Front in North Western province has backed calls by the ruling party’s Secretary General to direct councils to stop harassing street vendors.

PF provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo says just as stated by the Secretary General, councils across the country North western province inclusive should revisit the issue of street vendors by finding an amicable way of dealing with it.

He said ruling party was founded on the pro-poor principle therefore it will not tolerate the harassing of vendors.

‘’On behalf of the party in the province, I wish to state categorically that we are in full support of our Secretary General’s directive that councils should not harassing street vendors,’’ he said.

He said the ruling PF was voted for by the same poor people that are being harassed.

He said the party will not relent in making sure that the poor people actively participate and benefit from the economic development of the country as highlighted in the PF manifesto.

‘’To us, street vendors are our people and anyone beating them will also be dealt with,’’ he said.

He suggested that councils should dedicate some streets to street vendors and provide facilities such as water and toilets for them and be given serious conditions to be cleaning where they are trading.

