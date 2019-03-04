The Patriotic Front in North Western province has backed calls by the ruling party’s Secretary General to direct councils to stop harassing street vendors.
PF provincial chairperson Jackson Kungo says just as stated by the Secretary General, councils across the country North western province inclusive should revisit the issue of street vendors by finding an amicable way of dealing with it.
He said ruling party was founded on the pro-poor principle therefore it will not tolerate the harassing of vendors.
‘’On behalf of the party in the province, I wish to state categorically that we are in full support of our Secretary General’s directive that councils should not harassing street vendors,’’ he said.
He said the ruling PF was voted for by the same poor people that are being harassed.
He said the party will not relent in making sure that the poor people actively participate and benefit from the economic development of the country as highlighted in the PF manifesto.
‘’To us, street vendors are our people and anyone beating them will also be dealt with,’’ he said.
He suggested that councils should dedicate some streets to street vendors and provide facilities such as water and toilets for them and be given serious conditions to be cleaning where they are trading.
Its just the votes they want, thats all.
This is total nonsense … how can we go back to dirty streets and potential death traps through disease infected trading posts in the open.
If PF wants to provide a livelihood for its constituents, it has enough money to build descent trading places as opposed to forcing councils to break human health statutes for the sake of winning elections.
This is nonsense of the highest order!!! How are we going to keep Zambia clean???
Stop this nonsense, PF!!!
It’s time to fire Mwila … he has no jurisdiction over what councils and health officials consider cardinal to human safety and health.
Mwila must go, period!!!
We stand with the city councils on this.
Breakdown of law and order. This is the hallmark of PF.
This mwila guy is becoming a nuisance, a party guy making decisions for the whole country. He seems to have more power than lungu ordering the firing of police officers, closing prime news and now wants to grab the Sesheke seat using the courts. We need to reclaim our country from this illiterate chap