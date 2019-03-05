With seven games left to play, the South African PSL title race is hotting up, and Zambian exports are also in the midst of all that action.

-MAMELODI SUNDOWNS

Goalkeeper Kennedy Mweene played for the defending champions on Tuesday night in a 2-1 away loss down at Cape Town City FC.

Sundowns are second on 40 points from 22 games with a match in hand and are tied on points with leaders Orlando Pirates.

Cape Town City are a close third on 39 points.

-ORLANDO PIRATES

Striker Justin Shonga was not on target but his assist for Pirates’ 80th minute equalizer scored by Luvuyo Memela earned them a 1-1 home draw in Soweto against mid-table Bloemfontein Celtic.

The result, though, saw Pirates rise from third to first.

Shonga played the full 90 minutes while midfielder Augustine Mulenga was substituted in the 59th minute.

