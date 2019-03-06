Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Dora Siliya says people must first understand the report on why the Independent Broadcasting Authority suspended the broadcasting licence for Prime Television before they can comment on the issue.

Ms Siliya who is also Chief Government spokesperson explained that IBA is mandated to regulate broadcasting media houses so that they operate within the law and adhere to the professional code of ethics.

The Minister said she is still waiting for the report on the suspension of Prime Television licence from IBA before she can comment.

The Minister was speaking at a press briefing in her office today.

She further explained that the presence of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo does not compromise the appeal process as the Permanent Secretary is a member of the IBA Board by virtue of his office.

The Minister has however advised media houses aggrieved with the decision by IBA to appeal to her office as the law provides for appeals.

Ms. Siliya advised media houses to adhere to the law adding that government will not be selective in applying the law.

And Ministry of information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Chanda Kasolo explained that IBA acted within the law to suspend the licence for Prime Television and the decision was not politically motivated.

Mr. Kasolo further explained that in the absence of the IBA Board, Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary acts as IBA Board Chairperson and the IBA Director General acts as Board Secretary saying his presence at the IBA press briefing should not be misunderstood.

And Ms Siliya has called on the church mother bodies to be proactive in offering advice on national issues than making statements that hinge on politics.

On the reduction of fuel prices, the Minister said the move is aimed at sharing economic gains achieved with the Zambian people.

Ms. Siliya hopes public transporters can also pass on the gain to the public.

And on the Constitution process, the Minister said the political system of the country mandates those elected to work on behalf of the people and offer support to Government.

She said Government can only encourage everyone to support the process.

She further said Government cannot continue to be spending money on reviews of the document any further.

On Monday, the IBA suspended operating licences for Prime television, Valley FM and revoked operating licences for Kafue FM and Ngoma Radio station for non-compliance.

Meanwhile, Prime Television Management has written to Minister of Information, Dora Siliya to appeal against the 30 days suspension of their broadcasting license by the Independent Broadcasting Authority.

Company Managing Director Gerald Shawa said a suspension is not the only remedy available to address what the IBA termed as unprofessional practice by the Television Station.

Mr. Shawa has requested that the ministry to review the IBA Action and reduce it to a warning with specific guidelines as has been the practice with others before.

And the United States Embassy in Lusaka has called for the reversal of Prime Television’s Ban.

In a statement, the US Embassy said the United States remains a staunch advocate for inherent human freedoms around the world and like others is concerned over the Independent Broadcast Authority’s decision to suspend Prime TV’s broadcasting license.

It said the fundamental freedoms of speech and the press are critical for the advancement of a vibrant democracy.

The said the United States finds the suspension of Prime TV’s license counterproductive to upholding these principles, and encourages an urgent reconsideration of this action.

