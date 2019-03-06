The Health Professions Council of Zambia has commended Health Practitioners at the University Teaching Hospitals and Chipata Central Hospital for the recent successful operation on Richard Zulu, the 3 year 7 months old boy from Eastern Province, in whose body more than 40 needles were discovered.

HPCZ Head of the Public Relations Unit Terry Musonda said the service by Health Practitioners both from Chipata and Lusaka is commendable as it not only shows the individual Practitioner’s capabilities, but displays commitment to improving delivery of quality healthcare within Zambia.

Mr. Musonda says the HPCZ recognises that this is not the first time Local Specialists are exhibiting skill, the separation of conjoined twins Bupe and Mapalo at the University Teaching Hospital sometime in the year 2018 is another landmark operation that will never be ignored on the list of successful work of the Health Professionals.

Mr. Musonda has since urged all Health Practitioners in the Country to take the several success stories recorded as a drive to sustained delivery of skilled healthcare.

He said HPCZ will continue to follow developments in the Health Sector, including efforts by Professionals to deliver quality healthcare to the general Public.

Mr. Musonda said promoting compliance in healthcare and training standards remains HPCZ’s prime concern.

