Over 1.2 million Zambians are currently living with HIV – the Virus that causes AIDS with 970 000 on Anti-retroviral therapy.

Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary In-Charge of Technical Services Kennedy Malama has disclosed.

Dr. Malama also reveals that 43 000 new HIV infection cases are detected annually – a situation he described as worrisome.

He says the HIV burden is mainly affecting the young people especially adolescents.

Dr. Malama was speaking at University of Lusaka -UNILUS-, Bauleni Campus where he graced the commemoration of ‘Public Health Day’ on which he made a clarion call on students to adopt positive behavioural change.

Meanwhile, University Vice Chancellor Professor Pinalo Chifwanakeni thanked government through the Ministry of Health for continued partnership in the area of health.

