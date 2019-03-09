Tunisian-born coach Irad Zaafouri has hailed the legacy former Chipolopolo and Nkana star Kenneth “Bubble” Malitoli has left in Tunisia.

Malitoli, now 52, played for Tunisian giants Esperance from 1992 to 1996.

Bubble helped Esperance to win the 1994 CAF Champions League when defeating Egyptians Zamalek 3-1 on aggregate.

In a recent interview with Kitwe’s Radio Icengelo, Zaafouri said Malitoli remains a popular figure in Tunisian football.

The former Tunisia assistant coach said: “Yes, I know Malitoli. He is one of the best players to play in Esperance.”

“I remember when the Esperance supporters used to sing Malitoli Malitoli Malitoli. Now all the supporters of Esperance and Tunisian football love Malitoli,” Zaafouri said.

He was top scorer in the Tunisian top league in 1993 and 1994.

“He was a very good player,” the immediate past Al Hilal coach said.

