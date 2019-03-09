The ruling PF has adopted Chalwe Mambwe Charles as it’s parliamentary candidate for the upcoming Bahati constituency by-elections.

Meanwhile PF has further adopted Joel Chibuye as it’s candidate for Roan parliamentary seat.

PF Secretary General Davies Mwila has disclosed in a statement that Dr Chitalu Chilufya will be campaign Manager for Bahati and will be assisted by Emerine Kabanshi while Mines Minister Richard musukwa will be campaign Manager for Roan and will be assisted by Bowman Lusambo and Kampamba Mulenga.

Mr. Mwila also announced the adoption of Brig Gen Simakoloyi Moono as the candidate for Kafue Chairperson who will be campaigned for by Given Lubinda, Maria Langa and Japhen Mwakalombe.

And Mr. Mwila has directed all those who have not been adopted to support the adopted candidates and remain loyal to the party.

Meanwhile, Mr Mwila said no party member will be ferried from other parts to go and campaign in areas where there are by-elections.

Below is the full statement

STATEMENT BY PF SECRETARY GENERAL, HON DAVIES MWILA,

9TH MARCH 2019

Members of the Central Committee

The Press,

Good Afternoon,

The Central Committee of the Patriotic Front met today for a special sitting to consider adoptions for Bahati and Roan Parliamentary by-elections as well as the Council Chairperson Local Government by-election in Kafue District.

I wish to make the following announcements as adoptions:

Bahati Constituency:

Mr. Chalwe Mambwe Charles

Campaign Manager: Dr. Chitalu Chilufya, MP, Minister of Health

1. Deputy Campaign Manager: Hon Emerine Kabanshi, MP

2. Mansa Mayor

*ROAN CONSTITUENCY*

Mr. Joel Chibuye

Campaign Manager: Hon Richard Musukwa

Deputy Campaign Managers:

1. Hon Bowman Lusambo

2. Hon Kampamba Mulenga

KAFUE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON

Bridg. General Simakoloyi H. Moono

Campaign Manager

Hon Given Lubinda

Deputy Campaign Managers:

1. Hon Maria Langa

2. Hon Japhen Mwakalombe

Let me emphasize that all those who have not been adopted are hereby directed to support the adopted candidates and remain loyal to the Party.

We do not expect to have any of our members standing as an Independent Candidate.

His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and the entire Central Committee has thanked all who applied and encouraged them to remain focused and Committed to the Party.

Let me also reaffirm the Party’s position that no one will be ferried from other parts of the Country to go and campaign in areas where by-elections are being held. The respective Party structures and members in these areas will lead the campaigns on the ground until the day of voting.

The Party also commits itself to non-violent campaigns. Ours is to carry out issue-based campaigns, promoting the rich promises captured in our Party manifesto.

I thank you

